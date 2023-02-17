An official mission to lobby legislators at the state capitol on Jan. 25 brought a group of city of Newport officials to the office of Rep. David Gomberg (white shirt, right). Among the traveling dignitaries were (left to right) city councilors Ryan Parker and Jan Kaplan, Mayor Dean Sawyer, Assistant City Manager Erik Glover, and city councilor C.M. Hall.
A delegation of Newport city officials that traveled to Salem for “Cities Day” at the state capitol delivered a wish list to legislators that included more money for the homeless problem.
The Jan. 25 mission included Mayor Dean Sawyer and city councilors C.M. Hall, Ryan Parker, Jan Kaplan and Assistant City Manager Erik Glover. They were among 200 municipal officials from 80 cities throughout Oregon attending Cities Day at the Capitol, an annual event that welcomes full-throttle lobbying for community issues.
The Newport delegation met with Sen. Dick Anderson and Rep. David Gomberg, delivering “white papers” on Gov. Kotek’s recent homeless emergency orders and requests for help on playgrounds and wastewater systems and changes to water rights law and the use of transient lodging taxes. At stake are millions of dollars in revenue-sharing and grant monies.
“City Day offers a chance to advocate for Newport on priority issues,” Glover commented.
Glover, Kaplan and Parker also visited a “safe rest/pallet” shelter community. The delegation was also greeted by a familiar face, Newport Assistant Fire Chief Tom Sakaris, who was attending a different conference in Salem.
