A man who made the news six years ago for his ownership of “the worst house in Clackamas County” is charged with two counts of failure to report as a sex offender.
Sixty-six-year-old Richard Deweese was arraigned Feb. 13 in Lincoln County Circuit Court on both a felony and a misdemeanor charge for failing to report a change of address within 10 days, as required by law. Charging documents indicate Deweese changed addresses in mid-January without notifying Oregon State Police or local authorities.
Deweese pleaded guilty in Clackamas County Circuit Court in 2017 to a single count of first-degree online sexual corruption of a minor, a Class B felony for which he was sentenced to 23 months in prison and three years of post-release supervision.
The online judicial system gives Deweese’s address as a post office box in Newport, while other public records indicate an address in South Beach.
Deweese gained some notoriety in 2015 when The Oregonian reported on the cleanup of a home he owned in Milwaukie that gained the reputation of “the worst house in Clackamas County, a squalid dive filled with drug addicts, rats and garbage.”
At the time, The Oregonian reported, Deweese had a minor criminal record but was not been convicted of an offense since 1994. Within a year after that story ran, Deweese was convicted of five charges, three of them felonies related to possession of methamphetamines, in three separate cases in Clackamas and Tillamook counties.
Deweese was granted release Feb. 14 with no security or special conditions listed. He’s next scheduled to appear March 20 in court for a continued arraignment before Lincoln County Circuit Judge Amanda Benjamin.
