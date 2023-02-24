A man who made the news six years ago for his ownership of “the worst house in Clackamas County” is charged with two counts of failure to report as a sex offender.

Sixty-six-year-old Richard Deweese was arraigned Feb. 13 in Lincoln County Circuit Court on both a felony and a misdemeanor charge for failing to report a change of address within 10 days, as required by law. Charging documents indicate Deweese changed addresses in mid-January without notifying Oregon State Police or local authorities.

