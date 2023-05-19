Newport High school senior, multi-sport standout and class of 2023 valedictorian Piper Thompson reads a speech from her phone during a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 12 to officially open the new grandstands at Gene Morrow Field on the NHS campus. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
The newly constructed grandstands at Gene Morrow Field, photographed during the May 9 Newport Invitational track-and-field meet, feature a greatly improved press box. Come the fall, the facility should have a new scoreboard and sound system thanks to the efforts of the Newport Boosters.
If what Tom Petty sang decades ago about the waiting being the hardest part remains true today, then the hardest part is over for Newport High school students, faculty, coaches, families and press box users at the school’s Gene Morrow Field, who waited seemingly far too long to open the reconstructed grandstands at the facility.
Early last Friday evening, Newport Principal Reyna Mattson, Lincoln County School District incoming superintendent Majalise Tolan, “voice of the Cubs” Pastor Gene Small, the event’s emcee, and several other dignitaries including LCSD board members, celebrated the long-awaited completion of the field’s grandstand project with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Prior to a handful of speeches on the stage set up facing the home sideline grandstand, Small, a former NHS athletics director and current public-address announcer for Newport football, basketball and baseball games, championed the community effort that brought the project’s completion, delayed by more than a year due to permitting issues, to fruition.
“This afternoon we celebrate the culmination of a remarkable project made possible through the collaborative efforts of many individuals and organizations,” Small told the gathered crowd of more than 100, treated to music by the NHS band and stunts by the school’s cheerleading squad prior to the ceremony. “And in that sense, we celebrate one of the things that makes this such a great community to live in — that cooperation and collaboration.”
Mattson echoed that sentiment in sending “thank yous” to current LCSD Superintendent Karen Gray, LCSD Facilities Director Rich Belloni and his crew, Jake Mattson for the lighting, and Sodexo and Aimee Thompson for assistance in designing a new concessions area, Small, the Newport Boosters Club, and others for their efforts. She also applauded the patience of game attendees in in the fall, who were forced to watch soccer matches and football games from camping chairs and from the north sideline’s stands.
“Today, we not only celebrate the physical grandstands before us, but also the spirit of community and shared aspirations that have shaped this project,” Principal Mattson said. “The Morrow Field grandstands stand as a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation and a deep commitment to providing the best for our students, athletes and the community at-large.”
According to Small, there’s some confusion over when the previous wooden grandstands were constructed after a fire destroyed their predecessor around 1969. Best estimates are that the grandstands that were just replaced were erected in 1970. That wooden structure deteriorated rapidly during the course of the last 10 years. The harsh weather conditions during coastal winters eroded the press box to the point that it faced condemnation on multiple occasions, and swayed considerably under the strain when crowded.
After inviting the ceremony’s attendees to inspect the new and improved press box following the ribbon cutting, Small said a safe parade of visitors through the old press box wouldn’t have been possible.
“To have everybody walk through and inspect would have been really, really scary, so already we’re enjoying this new facility,” he said.
Gray was unable to attend, but gave Tolan, her successor come July 1, a speech to read at the ceremony verbatim.
“I could not be more delighted to know that Newport High School has safe, beautiful new grandstands,” Tolan said on behalf of Gray. “They will also be receiving a new storage building underneath the grandstands, and remolded concessions (stands). The funding for these new grandstands came from federal recovery dollars, specifically in the areas of community connections and development. Getting these new grandstands for Newport High School is a dream come true for me as your superintendent.”
The evening’s final speaker was Newport High School senior class valedictorian and multi-sport standout Piper Thompson, who plans to attend Oregon State University in the fall and major in business administration.
“As a student-athlete, I know that competing in a nice, clean and updated facility brings a feeling of pride to our sports teams and it also attracts future participants,” she said. “It also encourages students to come out and support our athletics because they have a place, a designated area to socialize and watch. I know that overall, it will boost our school spirit and bring tons of crowds out here to support all types of athletics.”
With the help of the Newport Boosters, Morrow Field is expected by the fall to have a new scoreboard and sound system.
Gene Morrow Field is named after the legendary 45-year NHS football coach, who played quarterback at Oregon State and retired in 1999 as the winningest high school football coach in Oregon prep history.
