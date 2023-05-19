If what Tom Petty sang decades ago about the waiting being the hardest part remains true today, then the hardest part is over for Newport High school students, faculty, coaches, families and press box users at the school’s Gene Morrow Field, who waited seemingly far too long to open the reconstructed grandstands at the facility.

Early last Friday evening, Newport Principal Reyna Mattson, Lincoln County School District incoming superintendent Majalise Tolan, “voice of the Cubs” Pastor Gene Small, the event’s emcee, and several other dignitaries including LCSD board members, celebrated the long-awaited completion of the field’s grandstand project with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

