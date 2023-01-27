The latest ad campaign by Destination Newport, the city’s tourism bureau, features friends on the beach. According to a recent accounting, the agency spent $423,419 over a six-month period to promote tourism. (Graphic by city of Newport)
The city of Newport spends millions of dollars a year to lure tourists but ran out of places to put them, according to city officials.
“The problem is with the numbers,” explained Mayor Dean Sawyer, who claimed many visitors simply can’t find a vacant room, house or camp site in Newport. “We’re a big tourist destination, but we haven’t built a new hotel in 18 years.”
The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce counts more than 2.5 million visitors a year, rating the resort town a “prime” destination. A March 2021 city report counted nearly 500 seasonal homes, 230 short-term rental homes and about 3,000 hotel rooms, RV spots and camping sites located inside city limits. It wasn’t enough.
“You see people sleeping in cars and RVs parked in the Bayfront, but they’re not homeless — they’re tourists from the valley,” said Sawyer, who added the room shortage resulted in wide price swings including hotel rooms that go from $69 a night to $400 in the peak season. “For the poor people who have to pay that it’s sad, but we have only so much room.”
A 2018 report by Dean Runyon & Assoc. found Newport with its varied accommodations from RV sites to oceanfront suites had an overall occupancy of 85 percent in August, the peak month. Current data shows occupancy for Airbnb and Vrbo at 80 percent, with an average daily rate of $266 or $4,477 per month.
Newport may be a victim of its own advertising success. With a 12 percent room tax, the city earned a record $6.5 million in 2022 according to municipal records. However, state law compels it to spend 70 percent on tourism promotion and just 30 percent on government services.
According to a six-month accounting ending in Jan. 2023, the city’s tourist bureau, Discover Newport, spent $423,419 on a variety of advertising, including $42,000 to KPTV-TV for a bridge camera, $8,500 on billboards, $11,575 to print a magazine and ad purchases to cover Seattle, Tacoma and Bend. The chamber of commerce received $265,467.
While the city used tourist taxes to pay for publicity, piers and public restrooms, city officials want state legislators to expand the lopsided list of approved items to include public safety. Day tourists, overnight visitors and hospitality workers drive Newport’s population of 10,125 residents to nearly 26,000 people every summer.
“From a city standpoint, we don’t get a lot of the benefits,” stated Sawyer, who said pressure is growing on the city to deal with the post-pandemic travel spree. “Tourists have placed a big burden on emergency services — fire, medical and especially the police. The extra calls make the old saying true: Come on vacation, leave on probation.”
But there is little relief in sight for tired travelers. Sawyer confided the city was approached six months ago by the rare hotel developer who looked at two locations but found “nothing on 101” that met his need for a large footprint. The city last year limited the number of short-term house rentals to 170, draining the pool of scores of beach homes.
“Newport is becoming more popular every summer and there are more people than normal in the winter,” he concluded. “Where do we put all these people if they don’t have a place to go?”
