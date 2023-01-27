Newport-out-of-room-for-tourists

The latest ad campaign by Destination Newport, the city’s tourism bureau, features friends on the beach. According to a recent accounting, the agency spent $423,419 over a six-month period to promote tourism. (Graphic by city of Newport)

The city of Newport spends millions of dollars a year to lure tourists but ran out of places to put them, according to city officials.

“The problem is with the numbers,” explained Mayor Dean Sawyer, who claimed many visitors simply can’t find a vacant room, house or camp site in Newport. “We’re a big tourist destination, but we haven’t built a new hotel in 18 years.”

