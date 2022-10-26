Newport-homeless-map

The city of Newport has posted an online map indicating where camping is not allowed on public property under a new ordinance.

Newport City Council adopted Ordinance 2198 Oct. 4 to replace its previous, unenforceable regulations on public camping. The new regulations were the subject of at least seven previous council meetings, and hearings on the matter drew voluminous comment from members of the public, including the city’s homeless residents.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.