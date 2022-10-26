The city of Newport has posted an online map indicating where camping is not allowed on public property under a new ordinance.
Newport City Council adopted Ordinance 2198 Oct. 4 to replace its previous, unenforceable regulations on public camping. The new regulations were the subject of at least seven previous council meetings, and hearings on the matter drew voluminous comment from members of the public, including the city’s homeless residents.
Mayor Dean Sawyer said he asked the city’s geographic information specialist to create an online map showing where camping is now prohibited, with an emphasis on child care facilities. The map can be found here: tinyurl.com/mvd3yks6. PDF images of maps broken down by city section can also be found on the city website’s homepage.
The ordinance lays out those exclusion zones in text —
• City of Newport park sites developed with active use recreational facilities or that are designed as public gathering spaces including, but not limited to:
Agate Beach Neighborhood and Dog Park
Betty Wheeler Memorial Field
Big Creek Park (developed portions)
Coast Park
Don and Anne Davis Park
Founding Rock Park
Frank Wade Memorial Park
Literacy Park
Mombetsu Sister City Park
Sam Moore Skate Park and Parkway (developed portions)
Wilder Twin Park
• Within visual line of sight from a constructed and signed recreational trail on public property.
• The following city-owned facilities and associated grounds that are open to the public:
City Hall
60+ Activity Center
Recreation/Aquatic Center
Library
Performing Arts Center
Visual Arts Center
Main Fire Station
City owned or maintained parking lots unless identified as a vehicle camping lot;
• Public rights-of-way adjacent to, or within 200 feet of, a lot or parcel containing an elementary school, secondary school, day care facility, child care facility, or facility providing services to homeless persons.
• Public rights-of-way adjacent to a lot or parcel containing a dwelling.
• The following developed public rights-of-way that are more heavily trafficked, or that are in areas with industrial activities:
Southwest Bay Boulevard from Southwest Bay Street to South Pine Street
Southeast Bay Boulevard from South Pine Street to Southeast Niemi Court (including boardwalk/piers)
Southwest Elizabeth Street from Southwest Government Street to West Olive Street
Southwest Coast Street from Southwest Second Street to West Olive Street
Northwest Coast Street from West Olive Street to Northwest 11th Street
Northwest Spring Street from Northwest Eighth Street to Northwest 12th Street
Northwest Oceanview Drive from Northwest 12th Street to North Coast Highway
Northwest Rocky Way
Northwest Gilbert Way
• Public rights-of-way within 100 feet of the edge of pavement of Highway 101 or Highway 20.
