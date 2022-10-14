The prestigious Herman Kehrli Award was presented this month to retiring Newport City Recorder Peggy Hawker during the League of Oregon Cities’ 97th annual conference, held in Bend. The award is given to a city employee who has made exceptional contributions to city government in Oregon, producing lasting benefits for their community. This year, the Kehrli Award was presented to co-recipients, with recently retired Rogue River City Administrator Mark Reagles also being recognized.

Hawker has served the city of Newport the past 22 years. She’s been a municipal clerk for more than 30 years, first in Colorado, and then in Oregon. Hawker’s council members rave about her guidance on council procedures, her expertise in government ethics and her invaluable assistance with the city’s beautification and arts activities.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.