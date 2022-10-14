The prestigious Herman Kehrli Award was presented this month to retiring Newport City Recorder Peggy Hawker during the League of Oregon Cities’ 97th annual conference, held in Bend. The award is given to a city employee who has made exceptional contributions to city government in Oregon, producing lasting benefits for their community. This year, the Kehrli Award was presented to co-recipients, with recently retired Rogue River City Administrator Mark Reagles also being recognized.
Hawker has served the city of Newport the past 22 years. She’s been a municipal clerk for more than 30 years, first in Colorado, and then in Oregon. Hawker’s council members rave about her guidance on council procedures, her expertise in government ethics and her invaluable assistance with the city’s beautification and arts activities.
A longtime leader for the Oregon Association of Municipal Recorders, Hawker has served as the organization’s president, an instructor, and chair of its education committee. She continually provides mentorship to new recorders, and in 2012, was recognized as Oregon’s Recorder of the Year. In 2018, the International Institute of Municipal Clerks honored Hawker with the prestigious Quill Award, recognizing clerks who have made significant and exemplary contributions to their communities, their state, and the Institute.
About the Herman Kehrli Award
From 1933 to 1966, Herman Kehrli served as executive secretary of the League of Oregon Cities and director of the University of Oregon’s former Bureau of Governmental Research and Service. A joint effort between the LOC and the Bureau established standards of excellence for local government officials through an agenda that included research, consultation, and training in city government affairs. Today, the quality of city government statewide is due in large part to the success of this joint effort.
