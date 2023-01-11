Newport City Manager Spencer Nebel earned high marks on a 3-point scale for being “fully effective” or better during his latest job evaluation, made public at the Jan. 3 city council meeting. Nebel told councilors he intends to retire in the next 24 months. (Photo by Rick Beasley)
Newport City Manager Spencer Nebel revealed during an annual December job evaluation that he will retire sometime in the next 24 months.
With his departure set to occur amid a hiring crisis, construction of a new dam and other challenging issues, Nebel assured city councilors last week he will train recently appointed Newport City Recorder Eric Glover “to be in a position to assume acting responsibilities” until a successor is found.
Nebel was the city manager of Sault St. Marie, Michigan, when he was hired by Newport in 2013 to fix a broken relationship between the city council and its chief administrator. Calling his tenure “a stabilizing factor” during the COVID-19 pandemic, city councilors gave Nebel high marks on a 3-point scale for being “fully effective” or better. His best score, 2.5, was given for his “personal traits.”
“Most days I really enjoy my job, though the past couple of years it has been a much more frustrating time to try and accomplish the work identified by the council,” Nebel said at the Jan. 3 city council session, saying his $12,566-per-month job far exceeds a 40-hour week.
In a self-evaluation, Nebel told councilors one of the biggest tests facing Newport is a staffing crisis that left 20 percent of city jobs unfilled. Recent turnover included heads of the public works, engineering and finance departments, as well as numerous positions throughout the organization.
“The city is dealing with an historic shortage of personnel,” Nebel observed, saying Newport was part of a widespread drift toward retirement. “There are also new trends of individuals hired by the city staying for relatively short periods.”
Only the willingness of staff to pick up the extra burdens has “kept the doors open and the lights on” for city facilities and services, he concluded.
Also released was the job review for David Allen, city attorney, who also earned above-average rankings from city councilors.
