Newport City Manager Spencer Nebel earned high marks on a 3-point scale for being “fully effective” or better during his latest job evaluation, made public at the Jan. 3 city council meeting. Nebel told councilors he intends to retire in the next 24 months. (Photo by Rick Beasley)

Newport City Manager Spencer Nebel revealed during an annual December job evaluation that he will retire sometime in the next 24 months.

With his departure set to occur amid a hiring crisis, construction of a new dam and other challenging issues, Nebel assured city councilors last week he will train recently appointed Newport City Recorder Eric Glover “to be in a position to assume acting responsibilities” until a successor is found.

