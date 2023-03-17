The response was upbeat during a presentation of the annual audit report at the March 6 meeting of the Newport City Council. That report showed the city’s assets exceed its liabilities by $34 million, said Newport Finance Director Steve Baugher. Overall, the city counted a profit of $10.6 million on income and expenditures of nearly $134 million during the fiscal year ending in June of 2022.

“That was mainly due to an increase in the room tax, urban renewal funds and delays in capital projects,” stated Baugher, recently promoted to head the finance department. “There’s also the fact we had quite a few vacancies this year.”

