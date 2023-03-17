The response was upbeat during a presentation of the annual audit report at the March 6 meeting of the Newport City Council. That report showed the city’s assets exceed its liabilities by $34 million, said Newport Finance Director Steve Baugher. Overall, the city counted a profit of $10.6 million on income and expenditures of nearly $134 million during the fiscal year ending in June of 2022.
“That was mainly due to an increase in the room tax, urban renewal funds and delays in capital projects,” stated Baugher, recently promoted to head the finance department. “There’s also the fact we had quite a few vacancies this year.”
Glenda Rhodes, a member of the audit committee, said among the net income is $3.4 million of “unrestricted” money with no strings attached. She directed the attention of readers to the statistical section of the report, which showed a 10-year growth of municipal business from $83.5 million in 2012 to $134 million in 2022.
“These numbers are exciting,” said Rhodes as she praised the new auditing firm of Aldrich CPAs. “It was a helluva’ good year. Last year it was like pulling teeth to get the auditor to do anything. This went way better.”
Under Oregon law, cities and public districts are required to file an audited set of books annually with the Oregon Secretary of State. The exercise establishes the accuracy and legality of the city’s transactions, accounts, records, files and financial reports of the officers and employees of the municipal corporation as they relate to its fiscal affairs. The Newport municipal audit included more than 100 pages.
Baugher said auditors found only three areas needing improvement, including issues with internal controls caused by inadequate staffing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.