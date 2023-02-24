A building that has been overlooking the Newport Bayfront for more than 136 years will soon be no more. Often referred to as the “1886 Building,” this three-story structure located at 618 SW Bay Blvd. fell into severe disrepair over the years, to the point where building officials say it is no longer salvageable.

According to historical information on file at the city of Newport, the building was first known as The Grand. City records say it was used as a lodge by either the Oddfellows or Masons, and was originally located in the community of Olsonville, about a half a mile up the bay from its present location. The entire structure was floated down river on a barge and placed in its current location on Bay Boulevard (then known as Front Street), where it was established as a boarding house. It had a number of other uses over the years, often serving as a retail establishment on the lower level.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.