This structure on the Newport Bayfront, often referred to as the “1886 Building,” fell into such disrepair that it is no longer feasible to restore it to meet city code. Mo’s Enterprises, Inc., which purchased the building, will demolish it but eventually plans to erect something with an identical façade. (Photos by Steve Card)
The “1886 Building” (right) was deemed unsafe and, because it has no fire suppression system, there is the potential for a devastating fire along the Newport Bayfront. The Mo’s building is located only about three feet to the left.
This building at 618 SW Bay Blvd. in Newport was constructed in 1886, about a half-mile upriver from where it is now located. It was floated on a barge to its current position. The date of this photo is unknown.
Mo’s Enterprises, Inc. purchased the “1886 Building” late last year with the intention of restoring it. But that plan proved unworkable when the cost of doing so was estimated to be in excess of $2 million. This view shows some of the rot along the side of the building.
A building that has been overlooking the Newport Bayfront for more than 136 years will soon be no more. Often referred to as the “1886 Building,” this three-story structure located at 618 SW Bay Blvd. fell into severe disrepair over the years, to the point where building officials say it is no longer salvageable.
According to historical information on file at the city of Newport, the building was first known as The Grand. City records say it was used as a lodge by either the Oddfellows or Masons, and was originally located in the community of Olsonville, about a half a mile up the bay from its present location. The entire structure was floated down river on a barge and placed in its current location on Bay Boulevard (then known as Front Street), where it was established as a boarding house. It had a number of other uses over the years, often serving as a retail establishment on the lower level.
The building was once owned by Ralph St. Romain, of Newport, who ran a business called Circa 1886. While under St. Romain’s ownership, he successfully petitioned to have the building added to Newport’s list of historic structures.
But despite its historic significance, the building was not maintained, and now it has been deemed unsafe.
“The building is in poor condition,” said Derrick Tokos, Newport community development director. “At one point we received a complaint, and our building official took a look at it and posted it as structurally unsound. At that point they were to have the structure repaired or demolished.”
An order from the city to bring this building back up to code was issued on March 17, 2022 to then owner Richard Welton, who was given a month to begin addressing the problems. At that time, a business called The Old Bayfront Bazaar was operating there, but the business pulled out when the city issued its order.
Things quickly became more complicated. About three weeks after issuing the order, city officials were notified that Welton had passed away, and according to the person handling his estate, Welton’s heirs, who all live out of state, were unaware of the condition of the building and asked for an extension to the deadline for taking action.
Around this same time, it became known that Welton made a request regarding his building. He reportedly informed his heirs that if they did not intend to operate the business or keep the building, then the “Mo’s family” should be granted first right of refusal to purchase the property.
In October of last year, Mo’s Enterprises, Inc. did in fact move forward with the purchase of the building. In a letter to the city, Dylan McEntee, an owner and vice president of operations for Mo’s, wrote, “Our original intention was to do what we have always done with other buildings on the Bayfront that we have owned and remodeled, which was to keep its original form and appearance to honor its history.” McEntee said they were excited about resurrecting the building to its former glory while also bringing it up to date with building and fire codes.
But then realty quickly sunk in. An engineering firm evaluated the building and determined the foundation was not adequate for the size of the structure and would need significant work or to be completely replaced. Estimates came in at more than $1 million before they would even begin the actual remodeling process. Total costs were estimated to be in excess of $2 million, which was simply not feasible for Mo’s.
Also, the building does not have a fire suppression system. “We have a letter from the fire department that says that it there’s a fire, they won’t enter the building,” McEntee said. “They will just let it burn. They’ll manage the fire around it, but they won’t enter the building. So that’s scary.” There is only about three feet separating the Mo’s building from the 1886 building.
So the decision was made to demolish the structure and rebuild, but even that has not proven to be easy. “When they chose to demolish it, they came in and pulled a demo permit,” Tokos said. “And at that time we flagged it and said, ‘Wait a minute, this is on our historic registry. That requires a conditional use (permit) that process doesn’t allow the demolition. They would have to rehab it, which is not cost effective.”
So Tokos took the matter to the Newport Planning Commission to see how it wanted to proceed. “One option would be to pull it off the inventory because of its condition, with justification that there is just no effective way to rehab the structure in its current condition,” Tokos said. “The best we can do is have it documented with the historical society and then pull it off the inventory and then they can proceed with the demolition.
“That’s the path we’re taking,” he added. “We have a hearing coming up on the 27th, and then go to the city council at one of their two meetings in March. We’ll probably have that as an emergency adoption just because of the condition of the building.”
Tokos said the city authorized Mo’s to do some asbestos abatement on the building because that type of work isn’t considered demolition. “It was just removing some siding, and those are things that could be replaced if it came down to it.”
McEntee said once it gets the green light, Mo’s is ready to proceed with the demolition, but intends to re-create the building’s profile in the future.
“We love the look of the building,” he said, “so when we build something new there, at least the façade is going to be identical. We also want to put a plaque out front, explaining what the building was and some of the history behind the building, so people can see that this isn’t the original building but it’s a replica of it.”
The use of that new building has yet to be determined — it will not be an expansion of the Mo’s building — and McEntee said it may be a couple of years before they are actually ready to be begin the rebuilding process. But Mo’s doesn’t plan to leave the property unused.
“Our plan this summer, once we get it taken down, is to build a green space and put some picnic tables out there and have like dog-friendly outdoor seating,” he said. “We’re going to make it beautiful. We’re talking about putting a little music venue back there.”
