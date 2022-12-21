A year ago, on Dec. 6, 2021, the Newport City Council adopted Ordinance No. 2178, restricting the use of single-use EPS foam and plastic ware. The ordinance was slated to become effective on March 31 of this year, but due to supply issues in obtaining appropriate alternative products, the implementation date was changed to Jan. 1, 2023.
The ordinance regulations include:
• No food provider shall serve prepared food in any single-use, plastic food service containers.
• All food providers and cafeterias serving prepared food for the purposes of consumption on the premises shall only provide reusable food service ware (except that disposable paper food wrappers, sleeves, foil wrappers, paper napkins, straws, and paper tray and plate-liners shall be allowed for dining on the premises).
• All food providers and cafeterias where beverages may be consumed at dine-in areas shall provide single-use condiments only after customer request.
• All food providers and cafeterias where customers order food for take-out or delivery, shall provide single-use plastic service ware and single-use condiments to customers only upon customer request, or after asking if the customer needs single-use plastic service ware and single-use condiments, and the customer responds affirmatively. For electronic ordering, the food providers are responsible for coordinating with any third-party ordering service to prompt the customer to opt-in to single-use plastic service ware and single-use condiments. Food providers may impose a fee to customers that opt-in for single-use plastic service ware and single-use condiments.
• All food providers serving prepared food for the purposes of consumption on the premises shall only provide reusable food service ware, except that disposable paper food wrappers, sleeves, foil wrappers, paper napkins, straws, and paper tray and plate-liners shall be allowed for dining on the premises.
There are certain exemptions to these restrictions. The exemptions include:
• Cafeterias and food providers designed for counter service may allow customers to access a self-service station for single-use plastic food service ware.
• When the single-use plastic food service ware is attached to, or packaged by, the manufacturer with a beverage container before the beverage container is offered for retail sale, for example, juice boxes.
• Products that include a single-use condiment as an ingredient are exempt, for example, a separate plastic container of dressing included within a larger sealed container.
• When free, or reduced-price, meals are provided as part of a social service to vulnerable populations, including without limitation, free or reduced-price meals provided by schools, shelters, and programs that deliver meals.
• Prepared food that is packaged and labeled by the manufacturer pre-sale by a food provider, including: packaging for raw meat, raw poultry, raw seafood, unprepared produce, and uncooked eggs; packaging for prepackaged food, shelf stable food, and catered food.
Food containers and cups for spillable prepared foods and beverages for delivery or take out by a food provider may include lids, spill plugs, and sleeves without request. These items shall only be used for the purposes of safety or spill containment in conjunction with an allowable food or beverage container.
The city manager may exempt a food provider from the implementation date, for a period of not more than six months upon the food provider demonstrating to the city manager’s satisfaction, in writing, that these restrictions would create an undue hardship, or practical difficulty, not generally applicable to other persons in similar circumstances.
What happens for failure to comply with these regulations? The city may impose the following penalties and enforcement actions:
• On a first violation, the city manager will issue a written warning notice;
• On subsequent violations, the following penalties will apply: $100 for the first violation after the written warning in a 12-month period; $200 for the second violation within a 12-month period; and $500 for any subsequent violation within a 12-month period.
