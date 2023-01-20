Newport city attorney David Allen was praised for delivering sound legal advice during an annual evaluation by the Newport City Council, which gave him above-average ratings.
Admitted to the Oregon bar in 1987, Allen twice served multiple terms on the Newport City Council before his appointment as city attorney in March 2020. A native of Evanston, Illinois, Allen earned a law degree from Lewis & Clark College before moving to Newport in 1998 to begin a private practice.
Following an executive session of the council last December, Allen earned beyond ordinary marks on a three-point scale, with 2 being “meets expectations.” On Jan. 3, the council voted to confirm the evaluation, rating him highest at 2.6 for his legal advice.
“The city couldn’t be in better hands,” Councilor Dietmar Goebel said.
A sample of written comments noted he kept his “personal views out” of his legal counsel, “seems to always be prepared” for meetings and often gives “alternative” strategies. One councilor wrote that Allen is “Very mindful of financial expenses and errs on the cheap side.”
As city attorney, Allen researches and prepares legal opinions for the council and city manager, writes ordinances and litigates when necessary. In a self-appraisal, Allen said he will push this year to rewrite public contracting rules and update lucrative city franchises.
“He’s doing a very good job, going out of his way to explain things,” Mayor Dean Sawyer said. “He sees the whole story. It’s always an interesting endeavor to give the floor to the city attorney.”
Not all opinions were first-rate. One councilor preferred to see Allen “in the office more,” and another commented on his attire.
“I’ll wear a tie when he does,” remarked Allen of the good-natured critic.
