Newport City Manager Spencer Nebel announced last week that Steve Baugher has been appointed to the position of finance director. Baugher will officially assume the position on Thursday, Dec. 22. He has been working for the city as assistant finance director since December 2017.

Prior to coming to Newport, Baugher spent many years as a controller and chief financial officer for various organizations, primarily in Washington state. He has a long history of increasingly responsible financial work.

