Newport City Manager Spencer Nebel announced last week that Steve Baugher has been appointed to the position of finance director. Baugher will officially assume the position on Thursday, Dec. 22. He has been working for the city as assistant finance director since December 2017.
Prior to coming to Newport, Baugher spent many years as a controller and chief financial officer for various organizations, primarily in Washington state. He has a long history of increasingly responsible financial work.
Baugher has been serving as the city’s acting finance director since February of this year. During this time, he has been doing double duty in meeting the responsibilities of both assistant finance director and finance director.
Baugher is a graduate of Central Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, and he is also a CPA.
Nebel stated that he appreciates Baugher’s work as acting finance director — his attention to detail, use of technology and his budgeting expertise. Nebel added that he looks forward to working with Baugher “to make the city’s finance department stronger and more efficient to meet the operational goals established by me and the City Council.”
Mike Murzynsky, former finance director, accepted a position with the City of Philomath earlier this year.
