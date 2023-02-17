City-annexes-church-property

South Beach Church will to move from this city-owned site to a new location near the Wilder housing project, where it intends to erect a new building on 12 acres of newly annexed property. (Photo by Rick Beasley)

A popular Pentecostal church in South Beach that leased a building from the city of Newport for several years was granted a 12-acre annexation and a zone change to erect a new church and Christian school near the Wilder housing project.

The decision came at a Feb. 6 meeting of the Newport City Council, allowing the South Beach Church to develop the site it owns along Southeast Harborton Street, about 1,100 feet east of the intersection of Highway 101 and Southeast 40th Street. The zone change, to residential, allows the church to apply for a conditional-use permit at a later date.

