South Beach Church will to move from this city-owned site to a new location near the Wilder housing project, where it intends to erect a new building on 12 acres of newly annexed property. (Photo by Rick Beasley)
A popular Pentecostal church in South Beach that leased a building from the city of Newport for several years was granted a 12-acre annexation and a zone change to erect a new church and Christian school near the Wilder housing project.
The decision came at a Feb. 6 meeting of the Newport City Council, allowing the South Beach Church to develop the site it owns along Southeast Harborton Street, about 1,100 feet east of the intersection of Highway 101 and Southeast 40th Street. The zone change, to residential, allows the church to apply for a conditional-use permit at a later date.
The proposal earned unanimous support from the planning commission in January, but hurdles still exist. The church must vacate the city-owned building at Southeast 35th Street, the site of an upcoming urban renewal project, by year’s end.
“Their hope is to build a new church at that location by the time they’re vacated, but it’s going to be tight,” commented Derek Tokos, Newport community development director.
Tokos said church officials may apply for permission to use a large tent for services as a stopgap measure. With 5,000 Facebook followers and hundreds of regular parishioners, Tokos predicted “a nice-sized facility” in the end, built to meet the needs of a growing congregation with resounding gospel music.
The head planner confirmed the church was once the subject of noise complaints at the current location, but said the new church would be built with “more soundproofing.” No opposition to the project was voiced during two public hearings.
