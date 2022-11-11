The News-Times has adjusted its print deadlines, pushing back the latest time items may be submitted for publication in the newspaper and placing equal emphasis on timely online publication.
Print deadlines are now 10 a.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 10 a.m. Wednesday for the Friday edition. Earlier submission increases the chance an item will be included in the newspaper, as our editors and reporters typically lay out and proofread copy at 10 a.m. sharp. Most submissions will at least need to be edited, if not investigated by a reporter, so please give us several hours if sharing more than a basic announcement.
With this gap between deadline and delivery, the News-Times will publish news items online more often and earlier, usually preparing a more in-depth exploration of key subject matter for the print edition.
We thank our readers for their patience and understanding as we adapt to changing realities of the newspaper industry. Our staff is committed to serving the public well while crafting a business and workflow model that allows us to stick around and even grow — where we’ve been serving the community since Grover Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th president, was in office — as so many local papers close or see their capacity for coverage hamstrung by downsizing and consolidation.
