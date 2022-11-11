The News-Times has adjusted its print deadlines, pushing back the latest time items may be submitted for publication in the newspaper and placing equal emphasis on timely online publication.

Print deadlines are now 10 a.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 10 a.m. Wednesday for the Friday edition. Earlier submission increases the chance an item will be included in the newspaper, as our editors and reporters typically lay out and proofread copy at 10 a.m. sharp. Most submissions will at least need to be edited, if not investigated by a reporter, so please give us several hours if sharing more than a basic announcement.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.