Built in 1911, the former Abbey Street Hotel in Newport was a popular destination for newlyweds. It burned to the ground in 1964. Hotelier John Lee hoped to build a new, 47-room hotel named after the original, but the Newport Planning Commission rejected the idea Monday.
The Newport Planning Commission this week rejected blueprints for a new, 47-room hotel on the Bayfront.
The 4-3 decision came after a second public hearing Monday where opponents — mainly neighbors — objected with a litany of grievances over potential parking pressures, lost property values, spoiled views, noisy air conditioning, a disputed retaining wall and even rats.
“I’m a biologist — I know this stuff very well — and this will lead to a rat infestation,” warned a planning commissioner who suspected the back side of the proposed Abbey Hotel would become “a crap receptacle and wind tunnel” that would attract pests.
The conjecture went beyond the scope of the hearing, however. Derek Tokos, the city’s director of community development, said the application for a conditional-use permit hinged on a narrow set of questions including the amount of street parking the hotel would need. Architects designed a 44-stall parking lot, but needed an additional 20 public parking spaces to make the plan work.
“They’ll have less overall impact than what was there previously,” advised Tokos, who claimed former occupants of the site exceeded the new hotel’s predicted traffic impacts.
In narrowly rejecting the parking plan, Commissioner Jim Hanselman summed up the thinking of opponents.
“I wish it was apartments and not short-term rentals,” Hanselman said. “We do not need more vacation rentals or resort rooms. We have 20,000 visitors in town, twice as many that live here. You don’t go anyplace in the summer, you can’t get into a restaurant and you can’t make a reservation. Merchants can make money that way, but if you’re a resident, that’s the downside of tourism.”
The proposal by John Lee of VIP Hospitality Group, owner of the Nye Beach Inn and eight other hotels in Oregon and Washington, would have restored some of the old splendor to a vacant lot at 848 SW Bay Blvd. The site of the demolished Apollo’s bar and “dance hall,” it was for many years home to the Abbey Street Hotel. Built in 1911, the hotel was a popular destination for newlyweds. It burned to the ground in 1964.
