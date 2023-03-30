new-hotel-denied-old-abby-hotel

Built in 1911, the former Abbey Street Hotel in Newport was a popular destination for newlyweds. It burned to the ground in 1964. Hotelier John Lee hoped to build a new, 47-room hotel named after the original, but the Newport Planning Commission rejected the idea Monday.

The Newport Planning Commission this week rejected blueprints for a new, 47-room hotel on the Bayfront.

The 4-3 decision came after a second public hearing Monday where opponents — mainly neighbors — objected with a litany of grievances over potential parking pressures, lost property values, spoiled views, noisy air conditioning, a disputed retaining wall and even rats.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.