One of the new docks for Depoe Bay’s $2.9 million Harbor Restoration Project will arrive and be installed today (Friday), according to City Recorder Kim Wollenburg. The harbor master office was renovated over the winter with new siding and interiors, and the arrival of the new dock was announced at the April 4 Depoe Bay City Council meeting.
In other council business:
• Salmon Enhancement Commissioner Dennis King reported to the council that the hatchery will be clipping salmon fins in July and will have T-shirts for sale — designed by King’s neighbor’s kids — to commemorate the occasion.
• A new Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff, Casey Armstrong, introduced himself to members of the council. A native of Lincoln County, Armstrong completed a tour of duty in the Navy before coming home to a new career in law enforcement. A future city council work session will discuss a plan to institute a municipal court for Depoe Bay to defray the costs of the new sheriff’s deputy contract.
• Plans continue for Depoe Bay’s 50th anniversary celebration. Residents are encouraged to share personal photos and memorabilia. Two food carts will provide fish and other smoked or barbequed meat for the crowd, along with a cake and commemorative T-shirts.
• Councilors refused to review a request from Kingfisher Pier for an OLCC application. At the March 21 Depoe Bay City Council meeting, Kingfisher Pier owner Noile Achen submitted, then withdrew a request to add liquor sales to the business. After extensive discussion, councilors agreed that Kingfisher Pier was allowed to continue to sell convenience items to support the needs of fishers and tourists. Achen said she withdrew her request to sell alcohol in order to preserve her ability to sell sundry items like water, crackers, fishing supplies, so she filed a new request to add liquor sales to her business at the April 4 meeting, Commissioners did not support a motion to add Achen’s OLCC license request. All but one city councilor voted to deny the request.
• Depoe Bay officials will continue with attempts to recover costs from an applicant whose LUBA appeal failed. At the March 21, meeting, Depoe Bay city staff told councilors that pursuing reimbursement of a $300 LUBA filing fee would substantially exceed the fee itself, but the council voted to continue to recover the filing fee regardless.
