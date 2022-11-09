Lincoln County sent notice to the state that it intends to impose new building fees beginning in January.

An Oct. 24 letter to the Oregon Building Codes Division from Lincoln County Planning and Development says the county proposes an increase in fees in structural and mechanical programs, as well as new fees in specialty programs, not included in previous fee schedules, that are required by the state.

