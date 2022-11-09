Lincoln County sent notice to the state that it intends to impose new building fees beginning in January.
An Oct. 24 letter to the Oregon Building Codes Division from Lincoln County Planning and Development says the county proposes an increase in fees in structural and mechanical programs, as well as new fees in specialty programs, not included in previous fee schedules, that are required by the state.
The last county fee increase was July 1, 2021, “a minimal increase to operate our building division,” the letter from building official John Rodriguez reads. An increase of 35 percent for structural and mechanical fees is proposed to begin Jan. 3, 2023, with a first public hearing before the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners planned for Dec. 7 and adoption expected on Dec. 21.
State law requires the county to notify the state code division 45 days prior to adopting new fees.
New fees include residential fire suppression systems — $190 for up to 2,000 square feet; $245 for 2,001 to 3,600 square feet; $290 for 3,601 to 7,200 square feet; and $355 for greater than 7,200 square feet.
The county also proposes collecting new fees for solar installation permits — $168.75 for residential and $200 for commercial.
The fee schedule submitted to the state, with new fees highlighted in yellow, can be found at tinyurl.com/48rt99b5.
