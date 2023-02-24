The Newport Planning Commission has approved a conditional use permit for a new, 26,000-square-foot auto dealership to replace the existing 11,355-square-foot building at Jackson Toyota of Newport.
Three additional buildings at 3234 SW Coast Highway in South Beach will also be demolished, while three of five driveways will be abandoned and vacated with access improvements to the site, illustrated in a project site plan submitted to the commission last year.
“This is all very exciting,” said Imron Mirza, Toyota sales manager. “This is good for Newport, and good for us.”
Paul Kurth, a spokesperson for the company, said the dealership will be open Mondays through Saturdays with an indoor waiting area. Construction of the new building will be phased in to allow for uninterrupted operations.
According to commission documents, the building will be larger than many in the immediate vicinity, but well below the size of Rogue Brewery and other nearby businesses.
The planning commission issued a final order of approval on Jan. 25 with conditions the dealership supply state-approved electric vehicle charging stations on 20 percent of the site’s 44 public parking spaces, lights that “will not glare onto neighboring residential properties,” preferential parking for carpools, treed landscape islands every 12 cars, agreements to support bicycle lanes on Highway 101 and installation of a sidewalk by the Newport Public Works Department. The company will be allowed no more than 200 square feet of signage, except for murals.
The dealership sits on C-1 “retail and commercial” zoning amid light-industrial and commercial businesses, with mixed residential development and the OMSI Camp Gray to the west. Auto sales are considered a “bulk-retail” use under the codes, requiring a conditional-use permit. Automotive repair is also a conditional use.
