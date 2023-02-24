Planners-OK-new-Toyota-store

A new 26,000-square-foot auto dealership will replace the existing 11,355-square-foot building at Jackson Toyota of Newport following approval of a conditional use permit. (Photo by Rick Beasley)

The Newport Planning Commission has approved a conditional use permit for a new, 26,000-square-foot auto dealership to replace the existing 11,355-square-foot building at Jackson Toyota of Newport.

Three additional buildings at 3234 SW Coast Highway in South Beach will also be demolished, while three of five driveways will be abandoned and vacated with access improvements to the site, illustrated in a project site plan submitted to the commission last year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.