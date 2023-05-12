After a lengthy process to identify a site for a new Lincoln County Animal Shelter, it was announced May 3 that the facility will be constructed in Waldport.
That announcement was made during a media briefing at the Lincoln County Courthouse. Sheriff Curtis Landers, whose department oversees the operation of the animal shelter, provided a bit of background on the project.
“In 2019, our previous animal shelter building was condemned, and our shelter moved into a temporary facility,” he said. That site, located on the east side of Northeast Harney Street next to the Lincoln County Commons (fairgrounds) in Newport, was deemed an unsuitable location for rebuilding the shelter, and a search began for other property.
The animal shelter had been located at the Harney Street site for years. In the summer of 2019, a building inspection found it to be unfit for human and animal occupancy due to toxic levels of dangerous mold throughout the structure. It had to be demolished, and a modular building was put in its place to provide a temporary facility until a new, permanent location could be found.
Eventually an Animal Shelter Development Team was formed, consisting of representatives from a variety of county offices, animal shelter volunteers, the Oregon Coast Humane Society, Friends of Lincoln County Animals (FOLCAS) and others. This team met on a regular basis in an effort to find a suitable location for the animal shelter.
“The development team reviewed 20 sites around Lincoln County to find the best possible fit, including sites in Lincoln City, Newport, Toledo, South Beach and Waldport,” Landers said at the May 3 briefing. Some of the criteria considered when seeking a new location included access to internet, phone, water and sewer, being out of the tsunami inundation zone, meeting zoning requirements and some prices considerations.
County Commission Chair Kaety Jacobson said during last week’s briefing, “Earlier today we finalized the process for purchasing property on Southwest Dahl Avenue in Waldport for $175,000 for the new animal shelter facility. With this finalization, we will be withdrawing our application for the previously identified Newport location on airport property.”
The Newport location she was referring to was at the Newport Municipal Airport, a site that drew considerable opposition. FOLCAS and Central Oregon Coast Humane Society, along with many private citizens, opposed the airport location on the grounds that aircraft noise would be disturbing and harmful to sheltered animals, as well as workers at the facility.
In April of last year, the county commissioners opted to pause lease negotiations with the city of Newport for the airport property and announced they would instead “aggressively” pursue other properties.
The Waldport property consists of two acres located just south of the Waldport schools. The land is being acquired from the Dahl family, owners of Dahl Disposal. Jacobson said, “After community feedback, evaluations and rigorous examinations, this team determined that the Waldport site is the best fit for the new animal shelter location. One of the benefits for the new site is having the space to expand if needs continue to grow. This site is located in the industrial area and has flat land to help kick start the development of the facility.”
In a statement issued by FOLCAS following the briefing, the group said, “FOLCAS is relieved that the county’s efforts to secure an appropriate site for the new Lincoln County Animal Shelter have borne fruit at long last.” It said that while a more central location would have been more convenient for many people, “we accept the county’s assurance that this site was the best available option, and we intend to help the vulnerable animals of our community and the people who care for them get a shelter that meets their needs and the needs of the public without further delay,” the statement read.
County Administrator Tim Johnson said during the May 3 briefing that he estimates the entire project will cost around $6 million, and those funds have already been identified. “The county has, during a period of time with COVID, taken advantage of the low, low interest rates that were heavily discounted for governmental agencies,” he said. “So we have a low-interest loan at $4 million. We are using additionally another $1 million that has been approved by the board of commissioners for infrastructure, which is allowed under the American Rescue Plan local recovery fund program … and then we have set aside another $1 million for a total of about $6 million for this.”
Johnson read a statement from Waldport City Manager Dann Cutter, who wasn’t able to attend to the meeting. “The Waldport community, along with the Waldport City Council, are extremely grateful for the selection of the Waldport site for the Lincoln County Animal Shelter,” Cutter wrote. “The board of commissioners and the county staff have been incredible gracious in working with, and including the city in the process, and have made a wonderful choice for animals everywhere.”
The expectation is that construction will begin sometime this fall and be completed by the summer or fall of next year.
Sara Wynveen, animal shelter manager, said during last week’s briefing, “Our team and volunteers are so excited to be closer than ever to having a new and improved animal shelter facility. As you can imagine, operating a fully functional animal shelter out of a temporary facility that was not designed for such purposes has been challenging.
“We are very excited to be able to get back to providing the excellent level of service that our community came to expect from their Lincoln County Animal Shelter,” Wynveen added. “A purposeful animal shelter, regardless of location, will give us the opportunity to do just that. We know our communities will continue to seek our services regardless of where our home base is.”
Wynveen said the team at the animal shelter will be providing “innovative solutions to increase engagement throughout the entire county.” It will continue to provide online options for purchasing and renewing pet licenses, as well as our appointment-based services, which are offered seven days a week to accommodate various schedules, she said. “We are excited to offer more online adoption processing options, and we very much look forward to reinstituting regular adoption outreach events throughout our entire county.”
