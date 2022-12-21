A Grand Ronde woman was arrested in Waldport last week after she allegedly restrained her daughter by the neck for acting “out of control.”
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Dec. 16, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy was in a parking lot off Highway 34 in downtown Waldport the night prior when a woman pulled in, got out of her vehicle and approached his patrol car. The deputy got out of his car, turned on his body-worn camera and informed the woman he was recording.
The woman, 45-year-old Melisa Blakely, told the deputy she “just needed to get away from her 11-year-old daughter,” according to the affidavit.
Blakely allegedly told the deputy her daughter was mad at her for missing her school music concert and was “emotional and acting out of control.”
The deputy wrote in the affidavit that he spoke with the 11 year old, who said she was yelling and telling her mother that she wanted to leave, and that Blakely grabbed her and pinned her by the neck, causing her difficulty breathing. She told the deputy she could only breath “half way,” The girl said when she ran away from Blakely, she accidentally elbowed her younger sister, prompting her mother to slap her in the face.
Blakely admitted to pinning and slapping her daughter for acting out of control and yelling, but said she’d had her hands on her chest, not her neck, and she denied restricting her breathing. Blakely then told the children she was in the wrong for what she did, according to the affidavit, and she explained to her younger daughter that “breaking rules and laws had consequences.”
Blakely called for family to pick up the children and was transported to Lincoln County Jail. She was arraigned Friday on charges of strangulation and harassment. Pro Tem Judge Joseph Allison granted her release with an order not to have contact with her daughters, reside at an address approved by pretrial services and check in weekly by phone.
She’s next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 9 for an early resolution conference.
