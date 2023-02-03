In a news release posted last Thursday to social media and its website, the Lincoln County School District announced that beginning July 1, Chloe Minch, current Toledo Jr./Sr. High School vice principal and athletic director, will take over as the school principal.

Minch will succeed Brent Belveal, who unretired to serve as Toledo’s interim principal this school year, while Kathy Beyer was tabbed to continue as assistant principal.

