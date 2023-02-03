In a news release posted last Thursday to social media and its website, the Lincoln County School District announced that beginning July 1, Chloe Minch, current Toledo Jr./Sr. High School vice principal and athletic director, will take over as the school principal.
Minch will succeed Brent Belveal, who unretired to serve as Toledo’s interim principal this school year, while Kathy Beyer was tabbed to continue as assistant principal.
“In my current position, I have enjoyed working with our administrative team and staff to create systems and structures that can support our students’ needs,” Minch said in the release. “I am also energized by our staff’s willingness to try something new and that they find value in learning from each other.”
Minch graduated in 2012 from the University of Portland with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and an endorsement in foundational mathematics before landing her first teaching job to start the 2012-13 school year at Isaac Newton Magnet School in Newport. When Isaac Newton closed in spring 2015, Minch taught math at Newport Middle School and coached volleyball at the middle and high school levels before she joined the NMS administrative team in June 2020 to take on the role of assistant principal at both Newport Middle and Future Bound, the district’s middle school alternative-education program.
Prior to being named co-assistant principal along with Beyer in June 2022 at Toledo Jr./Sr. High School, Minch earned a master’s degree in school leadership with an administrative license from Concordia University Chicago.
Karen Gray, Lincoln County School District superintendent, said she thinks Minch is more than ready for the principal position.
“Minch is a dynamic leader,” Gray said in the LCSD release. “Her highest value is student relationships, and her vision for student learning and student experience in school is top drawer. She has been honing her skills as an academic leader for a number of years before coming to Newport Middle School as vice principal and now at Toledo, she shines even brighter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.