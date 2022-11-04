A Newport man is held on $1 million bond after authorities added first-degree burglary to pending charges including armed robbery.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Monday, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Sept. 12 to a report of a burglary in Seal Rock. The reporting party said he received notifications from his security system of motion detected in his shop and that he saw two subjects on video who appeared to be stealing items. He’d also received an earlier notification and saw a red pickup truck at his gate.
The deputy arrived at the shop, located a half-mile up a driveway from the road, to find signs of forced entry, including the lock cut from a roll-up door. The owner said he would have to do an inventory to determine what was stolen, but he was sure a C-clamp held by one of the subjects on video was missing, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit says the shop was again burglarized on Sept. 18, at which time the owner provided photos of the subjects from the previous incident, one of whom the deputy identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Wood.
“On Oct. 28, I learned (Wood) was in custody in Lincoln County Jail on unrelated charges,” the deputy wrote in the affidavit. He arrested him in custody on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.
The “unrelated charges” stem from an Oct. 26 incident in which an Oregon State Police trooper received photos from an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife employee showing two subjects on an ATV trespassing on private timber land, according to an Oct. 27 affidavit.
Two troopers responded to the location and determined one of the subjects was Wood, who was allegedly seen in one of the photos holding a rifle.
“Upon further investigation, it was determined that Wood has a prior felony conviction and had intentionally hid the rifle in the brush prior to us making contact,” the trooper wrote in the affidavit. “Wood eventually showed us where he put the rifle and it was seized as evidence.”
Wood allegedly admitted to the trooper that he’d been hunting despite being told that his hunting license was suspended. He was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, hunting without a license and criminal trespass while in possession of a firearm.
At the time of that arrest, Wood was out on $250,000 bond following a June arrest on charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, first-degree theft and felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors filed a motion to revoke that release agreement, which Judge Pro Tem Joseph Allison granted, setting a new bond amount of $1 million in the robbery case. Judge Sheryl Bachart set Wood’s bond at $150,000 in the burglary case, and his bond in the alleged incident on private timber land was set at $100,000.
Details of the first-degree robbery case are not publicly available — a secret indictment returned by a grand jury June 9 charges Wood with using a deadly weapon to take a man’s property, including “monies of the value of $1,000 or more” and a Corvette sports car, on Nov. 5, 2021.
Court records show Wood has multiple prior felony convictions, including for trafficking in stolen vehicles, identity theft, theft, burglary and other offenses dating to the late 1990s. He’s next scheduled to appear before a judge on Nov. 7.
