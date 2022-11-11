The incumbent to represent District 10 in the Oregon House of Representatives and the Lincoln County public information officer running to replace his retiring boss as a county commissioner held substantial leads in unofficial vote tallies reported Tuesday on election night.
In the first results posted to the county clerk’s website Tuesday, county employee Casey Miller was ahead of businessman Carter McEntee, 11,666 to 7,654.
With 90 percent of Lincoln County votes counted — about 2,000 remaining — that’s too great a margin for Carter McEntee to overcome.
First results in the race between his mother, Newport entrepreneur Celeste McEntee, who ran as a Republican, and sitting Rep. David Gomberg, a Democrat from Otis, were less decisive.
Gomberg held a commanding lead in Lincoln County, 13,400 to 8,717, and led in the Secretary of State’s office’s tally, after 31 percent of total votes counted, by more than 4,500. But with 65 percent of votes counted in Benton County, where the 10th District encompasses Philomath, McEntee trailed Gomberg by less than 100 votes — 3,910 to 3,839. And McEntee had the lead in Lane County, where the 10th stretches to Florence, 1,294 to 1,011, with almost 60 percent of that county’s votes counted.
There was also a clear winner in the race for mayor of Lincoln City — Councilor Riley Hoagland trailed incumbent Mayor Susan Wahlke by about 800 votes, 2,183 to 1,387.
The races for governor and the local representative to the U.S. Congress were still too close to call.
In the race for governor, Republican Christine Drazan trailed Democrat Tina Kotek by less than 1 percent, with about 48 percent of votes counted statewide.
The gap was wider between candidates to be the first person representing Lincoln County within the newly drawn 4th U.S. Congressional District, the seat currently held by Rep. Pete DeFazio, with Republican Alek Skarlatos trailing Democrat Val Hoyle by just less than 9 percent. That margin fluctuated widely, at times narrowing to less than 1 percent, as new vote tallies were posted.
In local ballot measures, yes votes for Yachats Rural Fire District’s levy led by more than 200, 837 to 607, and yes votes Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue’s levy led no votes by 1,037 to 897.
Two of four statewide ballot measures — constitutional amendments banning slavery as punishment for a crime, Measure 112, and disqualifying legislators who participate in walkouts, Measure 113, — were on track to pass, again, with about 48 percent of total votes counted. Measure 113 appears to be settled, with yes votes carrying more than 67 percent. Measure 112 yes votes led by about 9 percent.
New vote tallies were scheduled to be posted at 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with final, official results coming Dec. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.