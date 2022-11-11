midterm-election

The incumbent to represent District 10 in the Oregon House of Representatives and the Lincoln County public information officer running to replace his retiring boss as a county commissioner held substantial leads in unofficial vote tallies reported Tuesday on election night.

In the first results posted to the county clerk’s website Tuesday, county employee Casey Miller was ahead of businessman Carter McEntee, 11,666 to 7,654.

