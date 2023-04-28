The Mid-Coast Water Conservation Consortium, a group of water providers in Lincoln County dedicated to encouraging water conservation and improving regional water supply resilience, has launched a new website — midcoastwater.org.
“The new website is a dynamic resource for community members to get involved with water conservation and stay up to date on news,” said Adam Denlinger, general manager of Seal Rock Water District. “Water conservation education in the mid-coast is vital to be able to address water supply challenges, such as droughts and increasing customer demands.”
The site features answers to frequently asked questions for community members to gain an understanding of regional water sources, water supply challenges, and actions that can be taken to address those challenges.
It provides outdoor and indoor water conservation tips that people can implement in their homes, including leak detection, water-efficient habits, efficient irrigation technologies, and more.
Mid-Coast Water invites educators and business owners to explore the new website. There are links to help them get involved with water conservation by offering elementary school lesson plans and technical assistance for businesses.
The website is a place for residents to find out about water-related news in the Mid-Coast, including drought declarations and upcoming events.
About the Mid-Coast Water Conservation Consortium
In April 2021, a group of water providers in Lincoln County formed Mid-Coast Water. Mid-Coast Water enables water providers to pool resources and share knowledge to accomplish more water conservation activities than could be done individually, benefiting all communities involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.