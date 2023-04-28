The Mid-Coast Water Conservation Consortium, a group of water providers in Lincoln County dedicated to encouraging water conservation and improving regional water supply resilience, has launched a new website — midcoastwater.org.

“The new website is a dynamic resource for community members to get involved with water conservation and stay up to date on news,” said Adam Denlinger, general manager of Seal Rock Water District. “Water conservation education in the mid-coast is vital to be able to address water supply challenges, such as droughts and increasing customer demands.”

