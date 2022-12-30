Plans to revitalize the once-proud city center and create a new commercial hub in South Beach are among the ambitious projects slated by Newport City Hall in 2023, according to a new report from the city’s planning department.
“What’s interesting is that people think things are not happening in Newport, that we’re stagnant,” Mayor Dean Sawyer said regarding the sweep of projects listed in the Dec. 20 document, Significant Planning/Urban Renewal Projects. “It’s exciting to see all that’s happening.”
A half-dozen citizen committees have been created to herd the projects toward reality, an uphill process of public meetings, grant-writing and tense debate, such as the idea to raze and rejuvenate the broken-down city center with upscale businesses and ocean-view condos. One of 10 big-ticket ventures, the redevelopment scheme envisions a North-South “couplet” to re-channel Highway 101, thus creating a new “doorstep” to the city.
“When I came here 45 years ago, downtown was booming,” recalled Sawyer, who said businesses deserted the core and moved north for more parking space. “It’s sad. It’s run-down now, with bank-owned foreclosures and write-offs for out-of-state owners. We want a place where you can eat, shop and live, that says you’re in a beach town.”
Sawyer said South Beach is in motion, with a new Toyota dealership building in the works, a pending annexation of county land and a major dock expansion at the NOAA facility. He confirmed a potential buyer has been found to build a retail market-gas station complex on city-owned property, a hope cited by many residents during public meetings.
“It’s exciting, but it’s also frustrating it can take so much time to get things going and developed,” reflected Sawyer, a retired police lieutenant who begins his third term as mayor of Newport in January. “If I had a magic wand, I’d buy a four-block area of dilapidated buildings, take a bulldozer and start from scratch.”
Significant planning/urban renewal projects
• Northside Transportation System Plan Update: Update the city’s 1997 Transportation System Plan for areas north of the Yaquina Bay Bridge, including project priorities for the next 20 years (effective Sept. 15).
• Implementation of South Beach US 101 Corridor Refinement Plan Recommendations: Commercial zoning replaces light-industrial from Southeast 32nd to former US 101/Ferry Slip intersection limiting certain industrial uses, reducing highway setbacks and adding landscape standards. (Ordinance No. 2196 adopted Nov. 7; changes effective Dec. 7.)
• City Center Revitalization Project: Identifies private-side development regulations in the City Center to encourage mixed-use development (residential over retail). Request for proposals (RFP) issued; proposals scored Nov. 30. A preferred consulting team has been selected and is negotiating a contract with ODOT.
• Redevelopment of Urban Renewal Agency’s 2.3 acres US 101/SE 35th Street Property: City-owned site at the northeast corner of the US 101/35th Street intersection (near the old Flashbacks) is being positioned for retail/service redevelopment. Through RFP, the agency has identified, and is in negotiations with a preferred developer.
• South Beach/Highway 101 Island Annexation: Involves the annexation of about 150 acres in South Beach surrounded by the Newport city limits. Includes a rebate program to incentivize sewer connections post-annexation. Work to begin in earnest in early 2023.
• Newport HB 2003 Compliant Housing Capacity and Production Strategy: HB 2003 (2019) requires update of housing needs and buildable lands inventories to address a new series of benchmarks. The plan will take approximately 18 months to develop. Newport Planning Commission will hold a hearing Jan. 23.
• Big Creek Watershed Forest Resource Assessment: Newport controls a significant amount of property within the watershed but does not have a plan for how those lands should be managed, nor has it identified potential acquisitions. A consulting forester will be hired to conduct a timber inventory on public lands and develop a high-level strategic forest management plan within the watershed. Full funding for the project was included in the fiscal year 2022/23 budget.
• NE Harney Street and US 20/Moore Intersection Improvements: Project will include construction of sidewalks, bike lanes, improving ADA access and replacing standard bike lanes with buffered bike lanes. The city was awarded $1.3 million in Safe Routes to Schools funds. Total project cost $2.18 million. Design in 2023 with construction 2024.
• Parking Study Implementation: Implementation of new permit parking requirements may extend to Nye Beach in addition to the Bayfront, depending upon a parking advisory committee’s recommendations. Bayfront Parking Management Solution RFP proposals due Jan. 6.
• Yaquina Bay Estuary Management Plan Update: The state of Oregon, through its Department of Land Conservation and Development, is partnering with Lincoln County, Newport, and Toledo to update the 40-year-old Yaquina Bay Estuary Management Plan.
