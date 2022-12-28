A California woman was arraignedl last week on two manslaughter charges in a September car crash that killed a 74-year-old Lincoln City woman.

Oregon State Police responded Sept. 9 to a two-car collision on Highway 101 near milepost 121, just north of Immonen Road on the north end of Gleneden Beach. Troopers determined a southbound Toyota FJ Cruiser, driven by Kendra Lee Peracca, 57, crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a northbound Acura TL with 74-year-old Nancy Ann Vickstrom behind the wheel.

