A California woman was arraignedl last week on two manslaughter charges in a September car crash that killed a 74-year-old Lincoln City woman.
Oregon State Police responded Sept. 9 to a two-car collision on Highway 101 near milepost 121, just north of Immonen Road on the north end of Gleneden Beach. Troopers determined a southbound Toyota FJ Cruiser, driven by Kendra Lee Peracca, 57, crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a northbound Acura TL with 74-year-old Nancy Ann Vickstrom behind the wheel.
Vickstrom was transported via Life Flight to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. Peracca was also transported to a medical facility via helicopter with life-threatening injuries. At the time, state police said alcohol was being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.
On Dec. 7, a Lincoln County grand jury returned an eight-count indictment charging Peracca with first- and second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants (“alcohol and/or marijuana”), three counts of recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief. Judge Sheryl Bachart issued a warrant for her arrest.
The warrant was returned Dec. 18, and Peracca was arraigned on the charges Dec. 19 in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport. Bachart granted her retained attorney’s request that she be released and allowed to travel to California, on the conditions that she not possess alcohol or drugs or enter a bar, tavern, liquor store or dispensary. She was also required to sign a waiver of extradition prior to release.
Peracca is next scheduled to appear in court Feb. 21 for an early resolution conference.
