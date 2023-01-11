A man convicted of domestic assault last month was arrested weeks later for allegedly menacing and harassing the victim in that case.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Dec. 28 in Lincoln County Circuit Court, Lincoln City police responded Dec. 22 to a house on Oar Drive on a report of suspicious activity. An officer spoke to a woman there about an incident that occurred about 30 minutes prior.
The woman said she arrived home to find her ex-boyfriend, 50-year-old John Wehr, lying on the bed in her bedroom, even though a judge ordered him not to have contact with her. Wehr was convicted Dec. 9 of assaulting the woman during an incident at a campsite last summer, in which he allegedly threw her down an embankment. He was sentenced to 36 months probation and ordered not to have contact with the victim or her residence.
When the woman confronted Wehr about being in the home, she told police, he “sprayed her person with a bottle containing cleaner.” She tried to leave the residence, but Wehr grabbed her and threw her into the bathroom, according to the affidavit. Wehr then grabbed a pair of rusty garden shears and made a jabbing motion toward her as she lay on the bathroom floor, she said.
The woman told police Wehr then threw the shears into the kitchen and left the residence. An officer found the shears on the kitchen floor and confiscated them as evidence.
Wehr was arrested Dec. 28 and arraigned that afternoon before pro tem Judge Joseph Allison, who set his bail at $15,000 and issued another order prohibiting Wehr from having contact with the victim. He’s next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 23 for an early resolution conference.
