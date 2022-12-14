A Lincoln City man told police his elderly mother struck him and grabbed him by the throat. A judge later granted a prosecution motion to dismiss charges against her.
A law enforcement affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport on Dec. 7 says Lincoln City police were dispatched to Trout Place at about 9:30 p.m. the night prior on a report of a disturbance between a mother and son. The mother placed the 911 call, according to the affidavit.
The officer wrote in the affidavit that he spoke with the son across the street from the residence he shares with his mother, adding that the man appeared heavily intoxicated and having trouble breathing due to a medical condition. He told the officer his mother hit him and grabbed him by the throat, leaving him out of breath when she let go. He said he initially grabbed her throat but released her. He rated the pain of the hit at six on a scale of one to 10. The officer noted there was no sign of physical injury.
The man’s mother, Mildred Hand, 85, told police her son was an alcoholic. She said she dropped him off at a bar earlier, then went to pick him up, and when he got in the vehicle, he struggled to put on his seatbelt. Hand said she tried to help him and he started yelling at her and “being nasty,” the affidavit reads.
Hand told police she hit her son using a backhand motion and was aiming for his chest but might have hit his face. She said she struck him several times and he grabbed her by the throat, but she did not grab his.
Police arrested Hand and booked her into Lincoln County Jail on charges of strangulation constituting domestic violence and harassment. She was arraigned the next day on the harassment charge and pleaded not guilty.
Later that same day, Deputy District Attorney Chris Shaffner filed a motion asking the court to dismiss the harassment charge without prejudice, meaning the charge could be revived at a later date. Judge Sheryl Bachart granted the dismissal motion Dec. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.