A 22-year-old man was arrested Oct. 26 after police found his debit card following a report of an attempted burglary.
A probable cause affidavit filed Oct. 27, but not available via the online judicial information system until last week, says Lincoln City Police were dispatched to Pacific Wave Resource Center on Northwest 19th Street on Oct. 25 on a report of an attempted burglary the night before.
At the business, the officer found a ladder leaning against the building with a debit card belonging to Christopher Smith on the sidewalk beneath it, according to the affidavit. In a door lock, the officer found a metal pin “as if being used as a lock pick,” and the owner of the business showed police surveillance video that showed Smith, whom the officer recognized from prior contacts, bringing a ladder from a neighboring property and climbing it, as well as attempting to gain entry through the door.
According to the affidavit, Smith also moved approximately 10 30-50 pound rocks from the businesses landscaping and spread them out in the drive-thru lane of the bank next door.
Smith was charged with possession of a burglary tool or theft device, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass, and he was released on general conditions with no monetary security. He was scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Monday for an arraignment, but sent the court an email Monday morning saying he is “currently stuck in the valley” and would not be present. He asked for an extension and for a lawyer to be appointed to represent him.
