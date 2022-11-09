A 22-year-old man was arrested Oct. 26 after police found his debit card following a report of an attempted burglary.

A probable cause affidavit filed Oct. 27, but not available via the online judicial information system until last week, says Lincoln City Police were dispatched to Pacific Wave Resource Center on Northwest 19th Street on Oct. 25 on a report of an attempted burglary the night before.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.