LC-dom-violence-wreck-official

A Lincoln City Police Department cruiser is photographed late last week after a suspect in a domestic violence dispute attempted to flee on a motorcycle, but crashed it into the cruiser trying to respond to the scene. (Photo courtesy of Lincoln City Police Department)

LINCOLN CITY — A 41-year-old Otis man is charged with four domestic violence-related crimes and two others in relation to his attempt to leave the scene on a motorcycle in a string of related incidents last week leading to his arrest early Friday morning by Lincoln City Police Department officers.

Jason Russell Thomas was arraigned Friday in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport on two counts each of domestic violence strangulation and fourth-degree domestic violence assault, as well as single counts of domestic violence menacing, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another person. During Thomas’ arraignment hearing, Judge pro-tem Joseph Allison set bond at $100,000 and scheduled his next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, for 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

