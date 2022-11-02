A Lincoln City Police Department cruiser is photographed late last week after a suspect in a domestic violence dispute attempted to flee on a motorcycle, but crashed it into the cruiser trying to respond to the scene. (Photo courtesy of Lincoln City Police Department)
LINCOLN CITY — A 41-year-old Otis man is charged with four domestic violence-related crimes and two others in relation to his attempt to leave the scene on a motorcycle in a string of related incidents last week leading to his arrest early Friday morning by Lincoln City Police Department officers.
Jason Russell Thomas was arraigned Friday in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport on two counts each of domestic violence strangulation and fourth-degree domestic violence assault, as well as single counts of domestic violence menacing, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another person. During Thomas’ arraignment hearing, Judge pro-tem Joseph Allison set bond at $100,000 and scheduled his next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, for 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
Thomas, who has yet to enter pleas to the charges, was not listed Monday morning on the online roster for Lincoln County Jail.
Just before 11:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Northeast Reef Avenue in Lincoln City. According to two separate affidavits of probable cause, upon police arrival, the suspect, later identified as Thomas, quickly attempted to leave the area on a motorcycle.
However, according to reports, Thomas crashed the motorcycle into a responding LCPD vehicle minutes later near the intersection of Northeast 21st Street and Northeast Oar Avenue.
“The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was asked to respond to the scene to investigate the crash involving the motorcycle hitting the Lincoln City Police patrol vehicle,” reads an LCPD news release. “It appeared that in the process of fleeing the disturbance scene, the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Northeast 21st Street and went into the oncoming lane of travel to pass a stopped vehicle.”
Authorities placed Thomas under arrest and transported him to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for medical evaluation prior to lodging him in Lincoln County Jail. According to the news release, the patrol vehicle received minor damage from the crash and was towed from the scene. The officer involved was uninjured.
Police investigating the report of domestic violence were told by the alleged victim that Thomas hit them last Wednesday evening in the head with a closed fist after Thomas awoke after falling asleep in a bathtub. Thomas allegedly proceeded to shove the reported victim into the shower/bathtub wall, shoved her into a hallway and at one point put his entire weight on their chest with his foot, impeding their breathing, then strangled them with his hands.
The alleged victim, according to police reports, shared with authorities an audio recording in which Thomas is reported to say to the alleged victim, “I’m gonna put you in an (expletive) wheelchair.”
Within the original affidavit of probable cause, injuries sustained by the alleged victim are listed, including multiple bruises on their lower back, and raised welt on their left temple, and bruising and indications of broken blood vessels in the neck.
