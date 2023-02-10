Police say a Cloverdale man threw a woman’s cellphone and keys into Yaquina Bay then fled from officers onto a boat at Newport’s commercial marina.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court on Feb. 3, a 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at Port Dock 5 shortly after midnight that morning. A man had reportedly thrown a woman’s phone and keys into the water and was yelling at her.
When a Newport officer arrived, she saw a couple matching the description at the top of the Port Dock 5 gangway. The man was shoving the woman against the railing while yelling at her, she wrote in her affidavit.
When the officer ran toward the couple, the man reportedly fled down the gangway onto the floating docks. The officer wrote that she yelled to identify herself as a police officer and that the man was not free to go, but he continued running and eventually boarded a fishing boat.
Other officers arrived and all yelled to the man to come off the boat, but he did not reply. Police determined that the man, identified as Jacob Gomez, 26, had an active warrant for driving under the influence.
The first-responding officer obtained permission from the boat’s captain to board to retrieve Gomez. He was located in a bunkroom, handcuffed by the officer and escorted to the top of the dock.
Police interviewed the woman involved in the disturbance, who said she was Gomez’s ex-girlfriend and had come to the boat to visit him. They’d gotten in an argument, and Gomez allegedly took her iPhone, valued at about $1,300, out of her hand and threw it in the water. The woman said he then reached his hand into her sweatshirt pocket, grabbed her car keys and tossed them into the bay as well. She walked away, but Gomez followed her up the ramp and continued yelling at her, at which point police arrived, according to the affidavit.
Gomez was arrested and booked into Lincoln County Jail. He was arraigned Feb. 3 on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony, and misdemeanor charges of third-degree escape and harassment. He was released Tuesday after posting 10 percent of his $25,000 bond.
According to court records, Gomez failed to appear for his Jan. 23 arraignment after an arrest the week prior on charges of DUII, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving. He was also granted release on those charges, posting 10 percent of his $10,000 security, with a next court appearance scheduled for Feb. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.