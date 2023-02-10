Police say a Cloverdale man threw a woman’s cellphone and keys into Yaquina Bay then fled from officers onto a boat at Newport’s commercial marina.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court on Feb. 3, a 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at Port Dock 5 shortly after midnight that morning. A man had reportedly thrown a woman’s phone and keys into the water and was yelling at her.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.