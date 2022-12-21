A 35-year-old Toledo man was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from his workplace over the course of the year.
According to a law enforcement affidavit filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court, the owner of Ace Hardware in Toledo called police Dec. 2 to report he had security footage showing one of his employees stealing from the store.
The officer reviewed the footage the next day and observed Andrew Workman steal an angle grinder and 308-piece tool set, according to the affidavit. The owner told the office he was missing numerous items and provided a list.
Police interviewed Workman, and he allegedly admitted to stealing more than 30 items from the store during the previous year, stating he would put the items in his pocket or hide them outside by the garbage cans for later retrieval. Most of the items were still at his home, he reportedly told the officer.
Workman was taken into custody. The affidavit states he gave consent to search his home on Cherry Street and was transported there while police performed the search.
Police allegedly recovered 15 or more items valued at greater than $1,000 total, including the angle grinder and 308-piece tool set from security footage. Also recovered were a hedge trimmer, chainsaw, blower, socket set, soldering gun set, rotary tool, two sets of binoculars and other assorted tools.
Workman was taken to Lincoln County Jail and released Dec. 5 on the condition that he have no contact with Ace Hardware. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday before Judge Sheryl Bachart on the charge of first-degree theft, a Class C felony.
