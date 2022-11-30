A Lincoln City man was arraigned Friday on charges including first-degree rape and giving a controlled substance to a minor. He was also charged with frequenting a drug house following a police raid of his home on tips that his brother, who was also arraigned Friday, was selling fentanyl.
According to charging documents filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court last week, the Lincoln County Streets Crime Team first began receiving information in 2019 about alleged drug distribution from a house on Northeast 29th Street in Lincoln City. In September 2019, one occupant of the house experienced an opioid overdose and had to be revived with Narcan, according the affidavit.
In fall of this year, a Lincoln City police officer spoke with three confidential informants who directed him to Erik and Oscar Mejia Salazar, ages 24 and 32, respectively, residents of the 29th Street home. Two of the informants said they went to the residence multiple times every week to buy blue fentanyl pills from Oscar, and neighbors of the home said they saw heavy foot traffic, the officer wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in a separate case, in June, a Lincoln City detective observed a forensic interview of a 14-year-old girl. The girl told the interviewer that Erik Mejia Salazar, who reportedly suffered the overdose in September 2019, had given her blue pills on multiple occasions, the first time at his residence. The child was hospitalized prior to the interview, and fentanyl was among several drugs found in her system.
Two additional probable cause affidavits filed in that case are sealed under a protective order issued to protect the identity of the victim or victims, but Erik Mejia Salazar was charged with first-degree rape, two counts of third-degree sodomy and delivery of a controlled substance to a minor after he was arrested during a drug raid last week at his home.
Charging documents in the drug investigation say police conducted an unrelated search of another home Nov. 15, and Oscar Mejia Salazar’s vehicle was seen stopping at the home while it was under surveillance. In that search, a diary was allegedly recovered in which the author wrote that he was thankful to “Oscar” for bringing the blue pills.
On Nov. 23, Lincoln City police executed a search warrant at the Salazar residence, and Oscar allegedly had in his pocket about 14 grams of a substance that field tested presumptively as methamphetamine. Police also found new and used hypodermic needles and pieces of tin foil with burned substances and pills on them. They also allegedly found on Oscar’s person a spring-loaded knife, which he is prohibited as a convicted felon from owning.
According to the charging documents, in an outbuilding, police found 20 presumed fentanyl pills, a digital scale, and an online payment platform transfer document allegedly used as an apparent drug ledger, with numbers and the word “blues” written on it. Oscar was arrested and charged with Class C felony possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor counts of felon in possession of a weapon and frequenting a place where controlled substances are used. His brother was taken into custody and charged with the latter count as well as the previously mentioned charges.
During his arraignment Nov. 25, Judge Amanda Benjamin set Erik’s bond at $500,000. The judge set Oscar’s bail at $100,000. They both remained incarcerated in Lincoln County Jail as of Monday morning.
Erik was scheduled to appear Dec. 2 for a probable cause hearing, which will likely be canceled with the convening of a grand jury. If a grand jury indicts, he would then be arraigned on the indictment.
Oscar’s probable cause hearing is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
Editor's note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that the charged men are twins.
