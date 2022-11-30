A Lincoln City man was arraigned Friday on charges including first-degree rape and giving a controlled substance to a minor. He was also charged with frequenting a drug house following a police raid of his home on tips that his brother, who was also arraigned Friday, was selling fentanyl.

According to charging documents filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court last week, the Lincoln County Streets Crime Team first began receiving information in 2019 about alleged drug distribution from a house on Northeast 29th Street in Lincoln City. In September 2019, one occupant of the house experienced an opioid overdose and had to be revived with Narcan, according the affidavit.

