A Siletz resident was arraigned and pleaded not guilty Monday to charges related to a series of threats against infrastructure called in to 911.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Oct. 31, the Willamette Valley Communication Center in Salem, the answering point for most Lincoln County emergency agency 911 calls, received a threat at about 2:20 p.m. Oct. 19 from a male subject who said “the communication system was going to be taken down by him.” The call was geolocated near Carson Oil in Toledo.
Minutes later, a second call reiterated the threat, and another from the same apparent subject at 2:39 p.m. said, “in effect: something bad is going to happen,” according to the affidavit. At about 4 p.m., the male subject called and said the Siletz Bridge was going to be “taken out.” That call was geolocated to the Elk City area.
At 5 p.m., the dispatch center reported to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy that Ryan Palmer, 43, of Siletz, called in to report that he was being watched by authorities, and that he sounded like the person who made the prior threats.
Upon being called by the deputy, according to the affidavit, Palmer said he believed “federal authorities were watching him, spying on his phone and could come get him any minute.” The deputy went to Palmer’s home, detained him and read him the Miranda warning, after which he confirmed he called 911 from his cellphone “just to confirm it worked” and said he’d been in Elk City that day.
Palmer’s parents reportedly told the deputy that he’d been on the phone a lot that day and was acting paranoid. They advised he had “mental cognitive issues” due to prior drug use and that he’d been arrested in Washington state a few years ago for “making some threats and allegedly having a bomb,” the affidavit reads.
Palmer was arrested and booked into Lincoln County Jail on charges of improper use of an emergency communications system and second-degree disorderly conduct. He was released Oct. 31 on conditions that he not possess alcohol or marijuana nor enter a bar, liquor store, tavern or dispensary.
At his arraignment Monday before Judge Amanda Benjamin, Palmer pleaded not guilty to all charges. He retained attorney Kristina Kayl to represent him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.