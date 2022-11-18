A Siletz resident is charged with five Class A misdemeanors related to the killing of two black bear cubs last month.
A citation from Oregon State Police troopers, filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court with charging documents Nov. 15, was issued at 8 a.m. Oct. 6 on James Frank Avenue in downtown Siletz. It’s unclear where the alleged offense took place.
Corey D. Loving, Jr., 29, was arraigned in the Lincoln County Courthouse in Newport before Pro Tem Judge Joseph Allison on five counts Tuesday — two of taking an immature black bear, two counts of wasting a game animal, and exceeding the number of bears allowed on a tag.
Oregon hunting regulations prohibit killing bears younger than one year, or their mothers, and limit take to one per tag during open season Aug. 1 through Dec. 31.
Because Loving was not taken into custody, no probable cause affidavit was filed providing a basic narrative supporting the charges. Although the location where the citation was issued is within town, it is not at Loving’s recorded home address, and James Frank Avenue runs next to the Siletz River and on the edge of the frontier before miles of forestland. Bear sightings in city limits are common.
Unusually dry weather is drawing more bears into populated areas to feed prior to hibernation, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
No hearings were scheduled in Loving’s case as of Wednesday morning. He requested an appointed attorney and has not entered a plea to the charges.
