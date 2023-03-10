A man is being held in Lincoln County Jail on $200,000 bond after police say he repeatedly threw his pregnant girlfriend to the ground.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court on Feb. 22, a Newport police officer was dispatched to the Agate Beach wayside the night prior on a report of a domestic disturbance. The complaining party said he was about to give a man and a woman a ride in his vehicle when the man started pushing the woman and appeared to choke her before they both got out and started walking toward the beach.
According to the affidavit, when officers contacted the couple, the man was yelling at the woman and was uncooperative, so they handcuffed him and walked him back to patrol vehicles.
The woman told police that her boyfriend, Andreas Settle, 37, shoved her and placed his hands on her throat, but didn’t restrict her breathing. After they got out of the car, she said he picked her up, put her on his shoulders and carried her to the sand, throwing her to the ground twice.
The officer noted in the affidavit that the woman was three months pregnant and showing. He said he also observed she had a bloody lip and nose, as well as two healing black eyes that appeared to be less than two weeks old.
Settle said he was angry with the woman and accused her of using drugs, and he said he put his arms around her to calm her down, according to the affidavit. He said she spit in his face, so he pulled her from the vehicle and carried her toward the beach, falling twice by accident.
The officer wrote in the affidavit that Settle said he was “at his breaking point” and “laid hands on her.” He was arrested and booked into Lincoln County Jail.
Settle was arraigned Feb. 22 on two felony charges of domestic assault, one for allegedly causing injury to a person knowing they are pregnant and the other because of a previous domestic assault conviction.
Court records show Settle was convicted in Marion County Circuit Court in January 2017 on one count of felony domestic assault, and he has a 2011 conviction in that county on misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and strangulation.
At Settle’s arraignment, pro-tem Judge Joseph Allison set his bond at $200,000.
