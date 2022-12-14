Police arrested a Lincoln City group home resident after he allegedly repeatedly struck another resident and attempted to assault officers.
According to a law enforcement affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court last Monday, staff at a group home called 911 at 11:30 p.m. the night prior and reported one of the home’s residents assaulted another.
A caretaker at the facility said he witnessed the alleged victim say “Hello” to 51-year-old Kevin Simpson as he walked by, and Simpson, who was seated in a wheelchair, stood up and said, “What’s up now b****,” then punched the man in the back of the head “a couple of times,” causing him to fall to the floor.
Simpson stomped on the man’s back and legs, according to the affidavit, then got on top of him and punched him the back multiple times before getting up and kicking and stomping again.
The responding Lincoln City police officer wrote in the affidavit that when he and another officer arrived at the home and tried speaking with Simpson outside, he was visibly upset and smashed a Febreze bottle.
The officer asked Simpson what happened, and the affidavit says he responded with aggressive taunts and posturing as he paced around. He allegedly admitted he kicked and punched the other man, and as the officer attempted to put him in handcuffs, Simpson spit in the officer’s face “at ‘point blank’ range,” thrashed around and attempted to elbow and strike him.
The officer said he and his partner took Simpson to the ground and were eventually able to secure him in handcuffs in their patrol vehicle. The alleged victim told police his pain level was five on a scale of one to 10.
Simpson was booked into Lincoln County Jail in Newport on including attempted assault on a peace officer, aggravated harassment, fourth-degree assault, and resisting arrest. He was arraigned before pro tem Judge Joseph Allison Dec. 2 on the latter three charges.
Allison set Simpson’s bond at $10,000 and ordered that, if released, he reside at an address approved by pre-trial services and report to that office weekly. He remained lodged in the jail as of Wednesday.
