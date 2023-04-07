A man is scheduled to be arraigned next week on a Class B felony charge for allegedly stealing an all-terrain vehicle from Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court on March 23, Lincoln City police were dispatched to Chinook Winds on Feb. 20 on the report of a theft. Upon arrival, police talked to the staff member in control of the ATV at the time it went missing. He reportedly told police that he’d earlier left the vehicle outside to go into the office, and when he came back outside it was gone.
Police reviewed surveillance footage that appeared to show a man, later identified as 45-year-old James Kasanos II, enter the ATV and drive away, last in view heading southbound on Jetty Avenue.
The vehicle was later located unoccupied on the beach near the Inn at Spanish Head.
Lincoln City police received another call from the casino March 23 reporting that Kasanos, who’d been trespassed from the property, was in the parking lot. He was arrested at the scene for trespassing. He was granted release from Lincoln County Jail on the condition that he not go to the casino.
On April 4, the Lincoln County District Attorney’s office filed a charging document alleging three criminal counts — Class B felony aggravated theft, as the ATV was valued at more than $10,000; unauthorized use of a vehicle, a Class C felony; unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor; and second-degree trespassing, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kasanos is scheduled April 10 to be arranged on those charges.
