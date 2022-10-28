Traffic was jammed on both sides of Yaquina Bay earlier this month after a report of a suicidal person was followed by a three-vehicle crash.
According to an affidavit of probable cause posted to the online judicial system Oct. 20, a Newport police officer was driving south onto Yaquina Bay Bridge when he received a call of a possibly suicidal man threatening to jump into the channel. The officer found three men standing on the sidewalk in the center span, and one, who the officer believed was the subject of the report, started walking away.
One of the other men confirmed the identification, and the officer called out for him to stop, and the man started running, according to the affidavit.
At that time, the officer heard a crash and turned to see the aftermath of a three-vehicle collision, and he ran to make sure there were no injuries. Finding no one significantly injured, the officer returned to his vehicle and drove south looking for the man.
According to the affidavit, the officer saw him get into his truck on the south side of the bridge and pull out at high speed without signaling, then drive south, swerving left to right. The officer activated his emergency lights, and the man continued, then stopped abruptly after the officer activated his siren.
After being informed of the reason for the stop, his alleged reckless driving and the earlier report, the driver, Zachary Buchko, 33, of South Beach, told the officer he was not suicidal and did not know why anyone would say he was, according to the affidavit. He said he walked out onto the bridge and then drove away recklessly because he was upset.
A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy arrived, and the officer told Buchko to sit on his patrol car’s bumper while he was working to determine what led to the initial report. The officer saw Buchko stand up and begin walking into the street with the deputy following him, the affidavit reads, and he got out of the car to assist. The law enforcement officers eventually subdued and handcuffed the allegedly resistant Buchko.
Buchko was arrested on charges of reckless driving, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct and granted conditional release. He was arraigned on those charges Monday before Judge Sheryl Bachart, who appointed attorney John C. Mason to represent him.
