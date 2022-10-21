A man wanted on felony charges in Washington state was stopped in Newport, arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, and allegedly handed over a counterfeit residency card.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Oct. 14, a Spanish-speaking Newport police officer was called to assist another officer with a traffic stop shortly after midnight the same morning. It’s not clear from court documents what prompted the initial traffic stop.
The officer wrote in the affidavit that the man pulled over, Julio Andres Ramirez Santiago, age 36, had bloodshot eyes, was “acting strange by comments and actions,” and told the officer he missed his home about eight blocks back and was looking for it.
During the traffic stop, according to the affidavit, Santiago was continuously eating bread to the point he was unable to speak to the officer due to the amount of food in his mouth. The officer conducted field sobriety tests, on which Santiago allegedly performed poorly. Santiago admitted to drinking one Corona beer, said he had a sedative in his car but had not taken it for four days and rated his drunkenness at a two on a scale from one to 10, the affidavit reads.
The officer arrested Santiago on the charge of driving under the influence and transported him to the jail, where a breath tests revealed blood-alcohol levels of 0.033 and 0.036. This did not match the level of impairment, the officer wrote, so he requested a drug recognition expert, but none was available. He requested Santiago provide a urine sample, which Santiago provided.
At the beginning of questioning Santiago at his car, the officer wrote, Santiago handed him an identification card that read “United States Permanent Resident” and contained Santiago’s otherwise correct personal information, but he admitted it was fake. He told the officer he bought the card in Corvallis for $120 from “an unknown guy in the street” and used it to obtain employment and cash checks.
Santiago was booked on charges of first-degree possession of a forged instrument and DUII.
On Monday, the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office filed a fugitive from justice complaint against Santiago based a King County, Washington, bench warrant for felony allegations of threat to bomb or injure property and first-degree reckless burning.
