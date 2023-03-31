A Umatilla man wanted in Lincoln County on charges of first-degree rape and second-degree sexual abuse that allegedly occurred more than three and a half years ago was arrested in Umatilla County this month on a separate charge of first-degree rape that allegedly occurred in December of 2020.

An indictment returned by a Lincoln County grand jury Feb. 28 charges 31-year-old Jacob Conforth with a single count of first-degree rape, a Class A felony, and six counts of Class C felony second-degree sexual abuse.

