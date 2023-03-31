A Umatilla man wanted in Lincoln County on charges of first-degree rape and second-degree sexual abuse that allegedly occurred more than three and a half years ago was arrested in Umatilla County this month on a separate charge of first-degree rape that allegedly occurred in December of 2020.
An indictment returned by a Lincoln County grand jury Feb. 28 charges 31-year-old Jacob Conforth with a single count of first-degree rape, a Class A felony, and six counts of Class C felony second-degree sexual abuse.
Judge Sheryl Bachart granted the prosecution’s request for a protective order, sealing all currently filed charging documents to protect the privacy of the alleged victim or victims. However, the News-Times obtained a copy of an amended indictment returned by a grand jury on March 1.
The amended indictment alleges Conforth forced an intimate partner to have sexual intercourse on or about Aug. 27, 2019. It further alleges that on six separate occasions — on Aug. 27, three times on Aug. 29, Aug. 30 and Sept. 13, 2019 — Conforth subjected the same victim to non-consensual intercourse or penetration with an object. The indictment states that all charges constitute domestic violence.
Four witnesses, including the suspected victim, testified before the grand jury Feb. 28. The News-Times does not name reported victims of sexual assault.
Umatilla County Circuit Court documents show a grand jury there indicted Conforth on a single count of first-degree rape March 7. The indictment alleges the rape took place Dec. 20, 2020, involving a different alleged victim than in the Lincoln County case, and that the crime constitutes domestic violence.
Conforth was arrested March 17 and arraigned March 20 in Umatilla County Circuit Court. A judge set his bail at $200,000 and ordered him not to have contact with the victim or possess a firearm. He’s next scheduled to appear in court in Umatilla on April 4.
Conforth does not appear to have any previous criminal charges in Oregon. He is originally from LaSalle County, Illinois.
