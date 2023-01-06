A homeless man was arrested last week after police allegedly found his van parked in the garage of a home whose bathtub he’d used as a toilet.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court last week, the owner of a home on Northwest 39th Street in Lincoln City arrived there Dec. 16 to find an unknown van parked in his attached garage. The house had been unoccupied due to a fire that burned down one of the walls.
When the officer arrived, he wrote in the affidavit, he recognized the van as belonging to 53-year-old Kelly Helms. The officer went inside, finding in the bathroom “a horrible stench of feces” and “used toilet paper with a brown substance inside the bathtub.” He also observed the bedroom contained personal items and appeared lived in.
The officer located Helms five days later and questioned him. According to the affidavit, Helms said people told him he could park his car in the garage, and he lived in the home for several days. He told the officer he would clean up the bathroom if the homeowner asked.
Helms was arrested on charges of second-degree trespassing and offensive littering. He was granted release on the condition he not have contact with the homeowner or residence. His arraignment on the charges is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9.
