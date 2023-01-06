A homeless man was arrested last week after police allegedly found his van parked in the garage of a home whose bathtub he’d used as a toilet.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court last week, the owner of a home on Northwest 39th Street in Lincoln City arrived there Dec. 16 to find an unknown van parked in his attached garage. The house had been unoccupied due to a fire that burned down one of the walls.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.