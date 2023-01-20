A 31-year-old man was arrested last weekend for allegedly throwing objects into traffic on Highway 101 near Yachats, seriously damaging multiple vehicles.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Jan. 17, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched at about 9 a.m. Jan. 14 to a report of a male subject throwing rocks, rebar and sticks at passing vehicles on Highway 101 near Northeast Idaho Street. The deputy notes in his affidavit that law enforcement received similar reports during the previous few days.

