A 31-year-old man was arrested last weekend for allegedly throwing objects into traffic on Highway 101 near Yachats, seriously damaging multiple vehicles.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Jan. 17, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched at about 9 a.m. Jan. 14 to a report of a male subject throwing rocks, rebar and sticks at passing vehicles on Highway 101 near Northeast Idaho Street. The deputy notes in his affidavit that law enforcement received similar reports during the previous few days.
At the scene, the deputy contacted Christian McCain, of Waldport, recognizing him from previous interactions. He told McCain to remove his hands from his pockets and put them behind his back.
Instead, the affidavit reads, McCain flicked his cigarette at the deputy, “threatened to kick (his) ass and ‘take (him) out.’” The deputy unholstered his Taser while continuing to command McCain to place his hands behind his back. McCain advanced toward the officer, according to the affidavit.
The deputy warned McCain, then deployed his Taser, incapacitating him and allowing him to be placed in handcuffs.
One motorist told the deputy by phone that she was driving about 60 mph when McCain threw a large stick or log in front of her vehicle, which she was unable to avoid. It struck her windshield, shattering the glass and bending the frame. The woman sent photos to the deputy showing at least $1,000 in damage, the affidavit reads.
In a separate affidavit, another deputy said he spoke with two other drivers whose vehicles McCain damaged with thrown objects, including rocks and rebar — steel bars used in construction. McCain was arrested and booked into Lincoln County Jail.
He was arraigned Jan. 17 on two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony, as well as five misdemeanor charges — four counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of second-degree disorderly conduct. No next court appearance was scheduled as of Wednesday.
According to the jail website Wednesday, McCain was being held on $50,000 bond.
