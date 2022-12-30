On Tuesday, Dec. 13, officers from the Lincoln City Police Department arrested 31-year-old Tegan M. Clark of Lincoln City on felony charges of first-degree theft and second-degree burglary following an investigation into a reported theft of tools from a construction site.  

On Dec. 12, the owner of Lincoln City Builders reported the theft of tools from a construction site in the 1800 block of SE Highway 101. During the investigation, officers learned that a male subject had gone into the business that was under construction and posed as one of the construction workers for Lincoln City Builders. A short time later, one of the business employees noticed a back door was open that is supposed to be kept closed. Upon checking further, the employee contacted the male subject outside and, after asking him questions, became suspicious.

