On Tuesday, Dec. 13, officers from the Lincoln City Police Department arrested 31-year-old Tegan M. Clark of Lincoln City on felony charges of first-degree theft and second-degree burglary following an investigation into a reported theft of tools from a construction site.
On Dec. 12, the owner of Lincoln City Builders reported the theft of tools from a construction site in the 1800 block of SE Highway 101. During the investigation, officers learned that a male subject had gone into the business that was under construction and posed as one of the construction workers for Lincoln City Builders. A short time later, one of the business employees noticed a back door was open that is supposed to be kept closed. Upon checking further, the employee contacted the male subject outside and, after asking him questions, became suspicious.
The employee contacted the owner of the construction company and learned they did not have anyone scheduled to work at the site that day. The subject was observed quickly leaving the area in a blue Mini Cooper.
The owner of the construction company responded to the location and determined several thousand dollars of worth of tools had been stolen. Based on the investigation, which included surveillance video, Clark, who had been former employee of Lincoln City Builders, was identified as a possible suspect.
On Dec. 13, officers went to Clark’s residence and noted there was a blue Mini Copper parked at the location. Officers contacted Clark and noted he matched the description of the man in the surveillance video. In addition, Clark admitted to being at the involved business the previous day. He was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he was lodged on the above-mentioned charges.
This investigation remains open, and anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact the Lincoln City Police Department at 541-994-3636 and ask for Officer Jordan Orazio.
