A Lincoln City resident was arrested over the weekend, charged with breaking into a vehicle and stealing tools.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Jan. 17, a resident of Reef Avenue in Lincoln City reported that about $2,000 worth of tools were stolen from his unlocked vehicle outside his home.
The reporting party said he walked the neighborhood and located his construction bag, but all the tools were missing. The man’s neighbors said they saw someone walking away from his home carrying the bag.
About 30 minutes later, a Lincoln City police officer encountered a man matching the neighbors’ description, who was identified as 48-year-old Norberto Gutierrez. According to the affidavit, Gutierrez told the officer the tools were stashed in a nearby market, but he claimed they were given to him by someone else. He was arrested and booked into Lincoln County Jail.
Gutierrez was arraigned Jan. 17 on charges of first-degree theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. Judge Sheryl Bachart set his bond at $50,000 and scheduled a probable cause hearing for Jan. 15.
Gutierrez pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and attempted identity theft, related to two separate incidents, in April of last year and was sentenced to 45 days in jail and 18 months probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.