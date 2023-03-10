An Otis man was arraigned earlier this week on the charge of failure to make an annual report as a sex offender. When arrested on that charge in January, he’d been wanted since June 2020 for allegedly driving away from a collision the year prior.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court on Jan. 23, an Oregon State Police trooper conducted a traffic stop for expired registration stickers three days prior on Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
After looking around for a bit, the driver told the trooper he thought his license was suspended and didn’t think he had insurance, the affidavit reads. He gave his name and birthdate, identifying himself as 40-year-old Joshua Nussbaum. Dispatch advised the trooper Nussbaum had active local warrants for failure to make an annual report as a sex offender and an alleged hit and run.
The trooper arrested Nussbaum and transported him to Lincoln County Jail in Newport, where he was released on his own recognizance.
Nussbaum was required to register as a sex offender following a 2008 conviction on four counts of second-degree sexual abuse in Washington County. He was convicted of failure to report there in 2016.
According to a June 2020 affidavit of probable cause, in May of 2019 a Lincoln City resident reported to police that his vehicle had been backed into by a silver van in the Safeway parking lot. The van didn’t stop, and the man was able to capture a photograph of its license plate.
A Lincoln City police officer went to the Otis home of the registered owner, noting a silver van outside with damage to its rear bumper. Nussbaum allegedly told the officer he knew he’d backed into a white truck, but based on the actions of the other driver, he didn’t believe they were concerned with the damage.
Asked what he meant, Nussbaum said he’d pulled back into a parking stall after feeling the impact but was unsure where the truck went, so he left, according to the affidavit. The officer issued him a citation for failure to perform the duties of a driver in a crash involving property damage. The district attorney’s office sought a warrant on that charge a year later.
Nussbaum was also arraigned earlier this week on the hit-and-run charge and remains free on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear for a plea and sentencing hearing March 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.