A Portland man was jailed in Newport on $200,000 bond after he allegedly beat and strangled his wife for getting his Subway order wrong. Lincoln City police originally arrested the man on charges including a felony bias crime, but prosecutors appear to have dropped that allegation.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court on March 3, police were called to a hotel on Harbor Avenue two days prior on a report of a domestic disturbance. Arriving on the scene, several people told officers they heard a woman yelling for help and demanding that a man get off of her.
When police contacted the couple in its room, according to the affidavit, he was standing over her as she lay on the floor crying with a swollen purple cheek. The man allegedly refused to move away from the woman and was forcibly handcuffed.
The woman told police she and the man, Nicholas McFelt, got in an argument when she failed to order the correct sandwich for him from Subway. She said this escalated into him accusing her of “white privilege,” grabbing her by the throat and striking her in the face several times with a closed fist while restricting her breathing. She fell to the ground, and when she stood back up, he pushed her, causing her to strike her spine against the corner of the room and fall again, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police that while McFelt was hitting and choking her he made statements to the effect that he planned to kill her and bury her in the sand. “This is how we handle white women” and “don’t be a ‘Karen,’” the affidavit reads.
McFelt allegedly resisted officers after they informed him he was under arrest and attempted to take him to the patrol car. One officer said he heard McFelt say before they knocked on the hotel room door that he planned to fight police and make them shoot him.
He was booked into Lincoln County Jail on charges of strangulation, first-degree bias crime, fourth-degree assault, menacing and resisting arrest.
McFelt was arraigned March 3 on charges of second-degree assault, a Class B felony, and Class C felony strangulation. He also faces misdemeanor counts of menacing, recklessly endangering another person, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.
