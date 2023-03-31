Between March 20 and 23, multiple businesses in Lincoln City were broken into. The involved businesses — 88 Grains Asian Fusion Bar, Burger King Restaurant, Mazatlan Restaurant, and AT&T Store — reported the burglaries resulted in the theft of cash and merchandise valued in the thousands of dollars. 

Officers and detectives from the Lincoln City Police Department, along with assistance from a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detective, teamed up and began an investigation into the string of burglaries. During that investigation, surveillance video from the businesses, as well as video from other nearby businesses, was reviewed.

