Between March 20 and 23, multiple businesses in Lincoln City were broken into. The involved businesses — 88 Grains Asian Fusion Bar, Burger King Restaurant, Mazatlan Restaurant, and AT&T Store — reported the burglaries resulted in the theft of cash and merchandise valued in the thousands of dollars.
Officers and detectives from the Lincoln City Police Department, along with assistance from a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detective, teamed up and began an investigation into the string of burglaries. During that investigation, surveillance video from the businesses, as well as video from other nearby businesses, was reviewed.
Using the surveillance videos, along with other information obtained during the investigation, a possible suspect was identified. It was also determined that a Salem police officer contacted that possible suspect in the early morning hours of March 24 and arrested him on several outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions. He was lodged in the Polk County Jail on those warrants.
Lincoln City detectives traveled to Polk County and Salem, where they continued to gather information, resulting in a search warrant being executed on a vehicle associated with the suspect. During the search, items stolen in the Lincoln City burglaries were recovered,
On Tuesday, March 28, Lincoln City officers obtained an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Joshua Murrell, of Damascus, charging him with four counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft, and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief. Due to Muller already being in custody on several other previously issued warrants, he is being held in the Polk County Jail until such time that he can be transferred to the Lincoln County Jail to be arraigned on the local charges.
