A suspect was arrested last week for allegedly stealing dozens of cartons of cigarettes from a Newport convenience store.
According to court documents, a Newport police officer was informed Dec. 20 by a colleague that he believed probable cause existed to arrest a male suspect for thefts from the Circle K at the corner of Highways 101 and 20, as well as from the Newport Big 5 Sporting Goods.
A law enforcement affidavit says the suspect stole a large crate containing 30 to 35 cartons of cigarettes, each valued at about $100, from the Circle K, then walked south and across the highway to the sporting goods store, where he took a black “Frogg Toggs” rain suit worth $50. Video surveillance showed a man with long, strawberry-blond hair and facial hair wearing a “bluish” shirt, flannel pajama pants and gray shoes.
The officer responded to a business along Highway 101 near Northeast Third Street on a report of a person matching the suspect’s description, and arrived to find a man wearing a black Frogg Toggs rain suit going through garbage cans behind the business. The officer told the man he was being detained for questioning.
The man reportedly told the officer his name was “Atlas Ridge,” spelling it out, but was later identified as Michael Padley, 35.
According to the affidavit, Padley then ran from the scene “at a high rate of speed” westbound across the highway, where another officer apprehended him in a bank parking lot. He was arrested and booked into Lincoln County Jail.
Padley was arraigned in Lincoln County Circuit Court Dec. 21 on four charges — first-degree theft, for stealing approximately $3,000 worth of cigarettes, giving false information to a peace officer, third-degree escape and third-degree theft. The next day he was arraigned on an additional third-degree theft charge for allegedly stealing a recycling container from the Human Bean coffee shop to hold the stolen cigarettes.
Judge Amanda Benjamin set Padley’s bond at $50,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Dec. 29.
