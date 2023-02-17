A man is charged with resisting arrest and criminal mischief at transitional housing in Newport.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court on Feb. 13, a probation officer contacted Newport police on Feb. 12 to request a report concerning a previous incident.
A Newport officer reviewed the probation officer’s report, which said the latter was conducting room checks at the TAPS (Transition and Programming Services) house on the morning of Jan. 31 when he saw one of his clients who lives there, 24-year-old Frank Swett, standing in the corner of the kitchen with a blanket around his shoulders “raised like he was concealing something.”
According to the affidavit, when the probation officer looked closer, he saw Swett had a “bong” and a container of concentrated cannabis known as “dabs,” a violation of the terms of his probation.
When the probation officer attempted to arrest Swett, he allegedly resisted and was taken to the ground. There, he grabbed the officer’s glasses off his face and broke them, the report reads.
The Newport police officer interviewed two probation officers who were on the scene at the time who gave similar accounts. One said Swett grabbed the glasses and “smooshed” them in his fist.
Swett was lodged in the Lincoln County Jail. He was arraigned Feb. 13 on charges of resisting arrest and second-degree criminal mischief for allegedly destroying property valued at $750, the probation officer’s glasses.
Lincoln County Circuit Judge Sheryl Bachart set Swett’s bond at $15,000 and scheduled a next appearance for Feb. 21.
